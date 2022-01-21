 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   A man carrying his own severed arm gets a hand making a tourniquet   (whdh.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It had to be divine intervention because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks," said Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works. "It couldn't have been better guys for this kind of situation."

More like Divine non-intervention as He stood back and let the guys handle this one.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Witnesses said the man's arm was cut off Friday near the shoulder, apparently in a workplace accident, the Sun Journal reported.

Which arm? Is he all right now?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Saved by two...public workers.  Just another example of someone looking for a government hand out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to those two guys, they acted quickly and most likely saved his life.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: "It had to be divine intervention because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks," said Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works. "It couldn't have been better guys for this kind of situation."

More like Divine non-intervention as He stood back and let the guys handle this one.


"Oooh. Sorry about that divine intervention with the bandsaw. Do you want Me to keep intervening?"
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: Gotta hand it to those two guys, they acted quickly and most likely saved his life.


Almost certainly. Dismemberment is a great way to bleed out in very short order.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did he try clapping with it? What sound did it make?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, you can't stop him.  He has a right to bare arms.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad that this happened in the U.S.  The medical treatment is gonna cost him a arm and a leg.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

Most likely not. A tourniquet is generally applied to save the life at the cost of the limb.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And on news at 11:

Coworkers watch colleague cut off arm with bandsaw, watch him as he picks it up and wanders into street with it and do or say nothing to help
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did a lobster do it?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's some pretty lazy reporting there, Stu.

Investigators followed a trail of blood back to a business where several people said the man had been operating a band saw.
... and?
/ "Yeah man, it was whicked! He just picked it up and thought he could walk it off! My boys and I couldn't stop laughing'! ... Try to help him? Why? He looked like he could handle it."

It was unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

Is that even a thing? I get a finger is possible, but a whole appendage, and still be functional?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Saved by two...public workers.  Just another example of someone looking for a government hand out.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Witnesses said the man's arm was cut off Friday near the shoulder, apparently in a workplace accident, the Sun Journal reported.

Which arm? Is he all right now?


His right is all he has left.
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Witnesses said the man's arm was cut off Friday near the shoulder, apparently in a workplace accident, the Sun Journal reported.

Which arm? Is he all right now?


I want to know if he left one behind.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Hey, you can't stop him.  He has a right to bare arms.


Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I worked highway construction on I485 the superintendent of the job was one Sampson Parker. He had to remove his own arm after it got stuck in a corn picker that was starting to burn. He cut the meat around his bicep and dropped a couple of times to break the bone on the edge of the machine.  Then he walked a mile and got help. He was an asshole but everyone said he was an asshole before he lost his arm.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Workplace accident"?
And he was walking down the street with it..?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Daniel inouye is the master at that. Took a grenade from his own severed arm and threw it.
 
WyDave
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worst or best preview ever?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: And on news at 11:

Coworkers watch colleague cut off arm with bandsaw, watch him as he picks it up and wanders into street with it and do or say nothing to help


Small business, working alone maybe.  Co-worker went to the bathroom, went to lunch, whatever.  Dude just fell into a bandsaw, it seems.  He's probably in shock and was just...moving instead of screaming for help.  Not thinking.  It's like how people who are in the process of choking on a piece of food will get up and use their remaining oxygen to leave a dining room full of people and go try to fix it on their own in the bathroom.  When you're 60 seconds away from dying and you know it, you get weird.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Hawk the Hawk: Saved by two...public workers.  Just another example of someone looking for a government hand out.

[i.imgur.com image 640x360]


Listen, if he wanted to be on the public dole, he should have joined the army.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: LimpDickRicky: And on news at 11:

Coworkers watch colleague cut off arm with bandsaw, watch him as he picks it up and wanders into street with it and do or say nothing to help

Small business, working alone maybe.  Co-worker went to the bathroom, went to lunch, whatever.  Dude just fell into a bandsaw, it seems.  He's probably in shock and was just...moving instead of screaming for help.  Not thinking.  It's like how people who are in the process of choking on a piece of food will get up and use their remaining oxygen to leave a dining room full of people and go try to fix it on their own in the bathroom.  When you're 60 seconds away from dying and you know it, you get weird.


This is Maine we're talking about. Could have had the arm severed while being attacked by a killer clown, a rabid dog, vampire...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LindenFark: It was unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

Most likely not. A tourniquet is generally applied to save the life at the cost of the limb.


It's not 1850, modern tourniquets + modern medicine means that a tourniquet is always a good idea for an "oh shiat, that's a lot of blood and it isn't stopping when I press on it".

I was doing a basic trauma class for a safety presentation at work and someone challenged me on this so I showed her that I could stop the pulse in my arm and then safely remove the tourniquet without having to saw my arm off.

/note I'm talking about something like a CAT6, not a seat belt and a tree branch
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good thing there were people Man Enough to jump into Action. If they'd been Two Steps Behind, poor guy would have been Wasted. Nice of them to help, lots of people might have left the guy left High N Dry. I mean really, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad as this guy?
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This one time, at band saw camp...


It will do it, but how did he put his shoulder in there?  Maybe fell?
 
