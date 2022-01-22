 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta. Universe wanted for questioning   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, those are freedom bullets. It mean the constitution is working.

God bless the Second Amendment
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Lord Palmerston!"

"Pitt the Elder!"

Okay, you asked for it Boggs!...
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another public relations coup for America's tourism industry.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They tell you Pluto is no longer a planet
you sent one to the morgue.

It's the Andromeda way.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He was supposed to be here for three months because we've been long distance for a while," Katherine Shepard, his girlfriend of three years, told WSB-TV. "I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location

Solid euphemism, I'm going to use that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything


You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stiff Little Fingers - Johnny Was Live (1980)
Youtube ZuMHY-nZo8E
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.


Look. As long as the guns are fine
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.

Look. As long as the guns are fine


All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them. I'm sure that was what you were trying to say but being a well paid Soro bot these things can get mixed up in the bot world.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newton's Laws are a curse upon this country
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.

Look. As long as the guns are fine

All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them. I'm sure that was what you were trying to say but being a well paid Soro bot these things can get mixed up in the bot world.


No I didn't say a single thing about criminals. I said all people who own guns.

/where does someone sign up for those Soros cheques anyway
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.


Only two?

Lightweight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We did this yesterday:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12072113/Worst-lottery-prize-ever
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Again?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was gonna reveal the truth.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moose out front: We did this yesterday:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12072113/Worst-lottery-prize-ever


And we'll keep doing it until morale improves around here!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Christ.  How awful.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]


If I had to choose between depending upon this guy or a stick-up kid in a crisis, I'd choose the stick-up kid.  The stick-up kid is going to be much better at discerning reality, which is essential when navigating a crisis.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: "He was supposed to be here for three months because we've been long distance for a while," Katherine Shepard, his girlfriend of three years, told WSB-TV. "I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location

Solid euphemism, I'm going to use that.

Solid euphemism, I'm going to use that.


5/5  lol  Well played.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.

Look. As long as the guns are fine

All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them. I'm sure that was what you were trying to say but being a well paid Soro bot these things can get mixed up in the bot world.

No I didn't say a single thing about criminals. I said all people who own guns.

/where does someone sign up for those Soros cheques anyway


Relax, the message here is that the criminal element comes first with you.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Naido: "He was supposed to be here for three months because we've been long distance for a while," Katherine Shepard, his girlfriend of three years, told WSB-TV. "I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location

Solid euphemism, I'm going to use that.

Solid euphemism, I'm going to use that.


His favorite was a box lunch at the Y.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image 600x888]


Is he wearing a mask? I think we finally found the good guy with a gun
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]


It would be funny if he got stabbed right in the back. lololol
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you are in your apartment and hear gunfire get down on the floor and crawl to the kitchen. It is no guarantee a bullet will not find you but those big appliances will offer some additional protection.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.

Look. As long as the guns are fine

All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them. I'm sure that was what you were trying to say but being a well paid Soro bot these things can get mixed up in the bot world.

No I didn't say a single thing about criminals. I said all people who own guns.

/where does someone sign up for those Soros cheques anyway

Relax, the message here is that the criminal element comes first with you.


Look, I know what you are.

So, wanking_motion.gif
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: If you are in your apartment and hear gunfire get down on the floor and crawl to the kitchen. It is no guarantee a bullet will not find you but those big appliances will offer some additional protection.


That this needs to be said in supposedly the greatest nation is pathetic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Mock26: If you are in your apartment and hear gunfire get down on the floor and crawl to the kitchen. It is no guarantee a bullet will not find you but those big appliances will offer some additional protection.

That this needs to be said in supposedly the greatest nation is pathetic.

That this needs to be said in supposedly the greatest nation is pathetic.


Should I cower behind the stand mixer, or the cash iron?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The USA is such a crap pile.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them.


The majority of firearm deaths are not committed by criminals.

In this case, it was probably a neighbor's gun discharging by mistake.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: If you are in your apartment and hear gunfire get down on the floor and crawl to the kitchen. It is no guarantee a bullet will not find you but those big appliances will offer some additional protection.


If you were cooking fish, would it be considered an act of cod?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SMB2811: Mock26: If you are in your apartment and hear gunfire get down on the floor and crawl to the kitchen. It is no guarantee a bullet will not find you but those big appliances will offer some additional protection.

That this needs to be said in supposedly the greatest nation is pathetic.

Should I cower behind the stand mixer, or the cash iron?


Cast iron. Take the stand mixer w/ you, you don't want it to get ruined, either.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]


This man has a quantum dick.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]

This man has a quantum dick.


You mean it has a 50/50 chance of being non existent?

Or does that only work for cats
 
indylaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.

Look. As long as the guns are fine

All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them. I'm sure that was what you were trying to say but being a well paid Soro bot these things can get mixed up in the bot world.


People who care about guns are weird idiots. News at 11.
 
indylaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

indylaw: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: AlwaysRightBoy: Gubbo: Responsible gun owners though.

And hunting, because it's not like meat is in shops or anything

You should just put the Internets down for now, your backing the criminal element is not a good shade for your internet make up.

Look. As long as the guns are fine

All guns are fine as long as criminals don't use them. I'm sure that was what you were trying to say but being a well paid Soro bot these things can get mixed up in the bot world.

People who care about guns are weird idiots. News at 11.


People who care about their "right" to have and keep guns are weird idiots, I mean.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]


Lol...I frequently visit Marion, IA and have never seen anything like this. Not to say the rural folk from the East don't pop into the local Subway. However  they wouldn't wear those shorts!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember how pro-gun conservative are always anti-abortion because that blastocyst might be sprogged and grow up to be an important scientist?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image 600x888]


Walk up behind him and stab him in the neck
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]

Lol...I frequently visit Marion, IA and have never seen anything like this. Not to say the rural folk from the East don't pop into the local Subway. However  they wouldn't wear those shorts!


I'm assuming its old. These days you carry an AR-15 for your open carry needs
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image image 600x888]

This man has a quantum dick.


The "Under Armour" lycra tee brings it all together.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Dr. Willson was transported to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries," Kissel said in a statement. The shooting appeared to be a "random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge" of firearms.

Kissel then added, "How do you like that, Sizzlechest?"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xcott: If only he had a firearm also, he could have ... fark I dunno, clairvoyantly shot his apartment wall just before the other bullet came out of it?

I wonder how this story will affect the guys who obsessively carry two pistols because they feel scared with only one.  Now a bullet could pop out of the wall at any time without warning, and you're not prepared for that at all.

Only two?

Lightweight.

[Fark user image 600x888]


That is the absolutely worst Lara Croft cosplay I've ever seen.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another one bites the dust...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Mock26: If you are in your apartment and hear gunfire get down on the floor and crawl to the kitchen. It is no guarantee a bullet will not find you but those big appliances will offer some additional protection.

That this needs to be said in supposedly the greatest nation is pathetic.

That this needs to be said in supposedly the greatest nation is pathetic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Russian, North Korean and Iranian ex-scientists, it seems the GOP has brought terrorism home to roost in the FoxHouse...
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been thinking in seriousness that gang culture  should revive the concept of duels.  If you hate someone, arrange to fight them face to face in an isolated area.  Anything else, especially random shooting, is for cowards (and morally terrible but insulting their manhood may work better).
 
