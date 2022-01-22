 Skip to content
(Driving (Canada))   Truck carrying 30,000 pounds of diapers takes a dump on Highway   (driving.ca) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More valuable than a Brinks truck.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's bananas
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were skid marks for miles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's bananas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's bananas.


%&*(%*#
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked for comment on how long it would take to clean up, Mounties said

Depends, eh?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on ya, Subby. You got the green. But there must have been a million great headlines that this story could have spawned.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As his foot nursed the brake to slow him down
The pedal floored easy without a sound
He yelled "Shiat!" (shiat!)
It was funny how he named the diapers would be holding
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That makes two of us.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Skid marks must have been horrid from wreckage. Crappy story.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: There were skid marks for miles.


man! How did I miss this! lol Well done.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Driver must have been taking a nappy.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tonight, on a very special episode of "Heavy Rescue 401"
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well shiat.
 
