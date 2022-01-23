 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Caption this dog and his cool buddy   (wwwcache.wral.com) divider line
18
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Why are my pants yellow and melting?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
I hid the cat. Good luck finding her.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
♫  By-Tor and the Snow Dog
Square for battle
Let the fray begin... ♫
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Smile now, Snowboy. As soon as he's gone I am eating your nose so fast...
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Next... I'm taking the hat! And there's nothing you can do about it snowboy!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude, you not cool... you are cold as snow.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"This guy's freaking me the f*ck out Karen. Just take the picture so we can leave"
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"If I had nuts...I'd be freezing them off now!"
 
Cache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, Fido, I don't want yellow pants.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"This scarf demeans us both."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This spring, one of us will look back at this and laugh.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somewhere Frank Zappa is thinking...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There must have been some magic
in that old knit hat the found
For when they placed on his head,
he began to dance around.

Get this dog off my leg!
It's made of snow!
Ow!  My leg's gone.  That dog humped my leg to pieces.

(to pieces, you say?)

To pieces!
Ahhh!  He's eating my face.
Worse use of magic ever.
Hose me down!
I'm in pain.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Those aren't lumps of coal."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doggy doo, doggy doggy doo.
Whatcha gonna do
when the doo the doggy did
is a sittin on your shoe?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hurry up and take the pic. Yeah yeah who's a good dog, I am. Take the pic damnit it's cold.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where did all my sticks go?
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.