(Conde Nast Traveler)   CDC says "Do whatever you want, cruise ship industry. We give up"   (cntraveler.com)
39
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And most importantly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.wallstreetmojo.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just as well, since the USSC is almost certainly gonna block preventative measures later this year. They'll either block mask mandates and vaccine mandates nationwide, or uphold some states' prohibitions against masks and vaccines, or both.

They've already blocked OSHA from enforcing covid regulations. The CDC isn't too far down the line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I never saw another cruise ship...
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CDC: Can't Disrespect Capitalism
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you get on a cruise right now you're a moron.

Yes, even those of you who go through all these mental gymnastics to justify it. Whatever. A crammed cruise ship is a massive petri dish by design. Enjoy your Omicron with a side of norovirus diarrhea.

/myself, just returned from vacation
//no people around at all
///state parks ftw
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  Might as well end mandates before SCOTUS ends them for you. Less embarrassing that way, plus you don't waste resources arguing a foregone conclusion.
SCOTUS is going to f*ck us for years to come.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🙈
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the plus side think of all the extended cruises and intimate relationships that'll be developed between passengers and cabin interiors. Deep friendships between cabin dwellers and food lackeys. Good times ahead.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're leaning on other ports to roll up the docks any time a US cruise ship gets close.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you get on a cruise right now you're a moron.

Yes, even those of you who go through all these mental gymnastics to justify it. Whatever. A crammed cruise ship is a massive petri dish by design. Enjoy your Omicron with a side of norovirus diarrhea.

/myself, just returned from vacation
//no people around at all
///state parks ftw


We have an outbreak in my work camp. 3000 ish people, mostly construction workers, so lots of redneck types. (Yes, I are one, but I'm one of those literate rednecks.) Guess who is sitting in isolation with 2 thumbs and covid right now?

Sigh.

Oh well, fully vaxxed and the symptoms were barely noticeable, and I'm still getting paid 6 figures. I wouldn't have left the house if they weren't paying me fark-off money.

The only real issue is I was due to get boosted next week, now that's on hold AFAIK.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
2020: wash every individual grape after being delivered by contactless delivery.

2022: go to work and spit in your coworker's mouth
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The last place I'd want to be is aboard a floating petri dish
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The CDC says smoke 'em if you got 'em.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember how even before the pandemic plenty of people were getting sick on the floating petrie dishes?
It'll be all good now.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well allow me to retort: do what you want, CDC, we give up.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This will be spin into "the CDC has dropped covid protocols for cruise ships" and then the anti-mandate, anti-vax, anti-mask folks will label the cruise lines as being "woke" after they find out that there are still covid protocols in place.
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: I wouldn't have left the house if they weren't paying me fark-off money.


Sorry to burst your bubble, but in America today six figures is far from fark-you money.
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CDC: Mandatory deck chair arranging on all cruise ships
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rudemix: 2020: wash every individual grape after being delivered by contactless delivery.

2022: go to work and spit in your coworker's mouth


2020: No vaccines
2022: We have so many vaccines we're considering giving 2 boosters.

I keep hearing how important these vaccines are but also that even if vaccinated we still aren't supposed to enjoy our lives anymore. I'm not sure a life spent living in terror of Covid is even worth living.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King Something: It's just as well, since the USSC is almost certainly gonna block preventative measures later this year. They'll either block mask mandates and vaccine mandates nationwide, or uphold some states' prohibitions against masks and vaccines, or both.

They've already blocked OSHA from enforcing covid regulations. The CDC isn't too far down the line.


For all of the dystopian novels, shows, and movies I've seen, I've realized nobody's ever written anything about the years before the dystopia.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If people are allowed to endanger my health by not wearing a mask or getting vaccinated then I should be allowed to punch them in the face.
 
keldaria
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soo CDC just let the old emergency guidance expire and this isn't issuing new guidelines or explicitly reversing course and lifting them? Seems kind of misleading but I get the purpose of the joke subby.

That said, how many cruise lines are having trouble even making ports with a small handful of cases on the boat, just because the CDC allowed the emergency measures to expire I don't think much will change. The industry isn't going to fair well if they have to cancel half their ports every cruise or if it's known as a giant covid party. Most of the people who aren't ritual cruise goers aren't even remotely thinking about stepping back on board. Heaven forbid they have a large delta outbreak onboard because they don't exactly have facilities to put a bunch of people on ventilators, especially if half their ports of call are turning them away. If they want their industry or at least their individual cruise line to survive, let alone recover, I doubt their primary objective will be to appease the Covidiots and start having Corona parties onboard just because the CDC isn't mandating they not do so... but then again that's just common sense talking and I'm not sure the people running cruise lines have an abundance of common sense.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even so, cruise ships are probably safer than Texas right now.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the CDC is full of Trump's cronies at this point.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: rudemix: 2020: wash every individual grape after being delivered by contactless delivery.

2022: go to work and spit in your coworker's mouth

2020: No vaccines
2022: We have so many vaccines we're considering giving 2 boosters.

I keep hearing how important these vaccines are but also that even if vaccinated we still aren't supposed to enjoy our lives anymore. I'm not sure a life spent living in terror of Covid is even worth living.


Well, if you won't get the jab maybe you'll have that wish fulfilled.
 
Alebak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's some people from the CDC that should be fired.

Some dickhead shouldn't be able to come in with bags of money and come out with favorable rule changes.

Who was it that came out and said that how America is handling Covid is good actually because the economy is stronger now than when it started or something like that?

Like by what farkin metric? The Stock Market? And did you forget that increase is on top of a foundation of Covid deaths?

These people don't live in reality.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How to test for c19 on a cruise ship:

If you're on a cruise ship, you probably have c19.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Makes sense.  Might as well end mandates before SCOTUS ends them for you. Less embarrassing that way, plus you don't waste resources arguing a foregone conclusion.
SCOTUS is going to f*ck us for years to come.


When I heard farkers saying "the courts don't matter" in 2016, I knew they were going to screw us, but god DAMN nobody imagined it would be this bad.
 
