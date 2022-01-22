 Skip to content
Subby has heard of women "nesting" before but he's not sure what this is called
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How 2022 of her. Rather than just say "hey, I am bed people, I respect your nest but those isn't thing to work out" and leave it at that, we put it on social medias so everyone can jeer at it.
 
Bungles
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It sounds like a subset of hoarding, which is incredibly common - like depression or OCD - far more than the general public usually realises.

Everyone statistically knows a hoarder, it just expresses itself in different ways and is usually secret (just like depression and OCD).

Human brains are complicated, beautiful things. And they go a bit odd, often.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those thermostats do seem overdesigned.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That boyfriend's sleeping habit is for the birds.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The woman should just think of *him* as her mattress: king-size, extra-firm, and always willing to lay on her box-spring.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She said that if they were to move in with one another, they'd have to get a bed. To which he replied that he'd rather never sleep again than not sleep in a nest.


Dude needs a therapist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dolphins act like...well...dolphins. They swim the same. They eat fish every day and love it. They bully pufferfish to get high, torment less intelligent creatures, and do a litany of other violent things.

This whole article was just an excuse for TFA writer to continue spreading his anti-dolphin agenda, wasn't it?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Artist's depiction of TFA writer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well his name was Birdperson. Should have told you something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's pretty f*cking abnormal. Dude needs to see a psychiatrist

And this chick needs to get better material for her articles.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.


I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.


I would have just ditched the remaining shoe and gone barefoot
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.


Who steals a shoe? Honestly!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bungles: It sounds like a subset of hoarding, which is incredibly common


Is having 22 book shelves, all loaded with books Hoarding?  Even if I've read 90% of them?

PSA - do not go in the garage. The paths are narrow and many of the tools have sharp edges.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you sleep on the same thin, yellowed pillow for years, or never change your bedsheets, or never wash your bed cover, it's basically the same thing as sleeping on a pile of dirty old clothes. Think about it.

She dodged a bullet. It's ok to sleep on a pile of nice, warm, tide pod smelling clothes, but it's NOT ok to sleep on a stinking, sweaty, pile of yellowed clothes for the same reason it's nice to sleep on clean bed sheets and pillows.

He was a NASTY person. Just NASTY.

/go buy a new pillow
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

natazha: Bungles: It sounds like a subset of hoarding, which is incredibly common

Is having 22 book shelves, all loaded with books Hoarding?  Even if I've read 90% of them?

PSA - do not go in the garage. The paths are narrow and many of the tools have sharp edges.


There is a nice neighborhood by where I work and one house, the entire yard is loaded with appliances and boxes, only a very narrow path from the sidewalk to the front door.

/ probably still worth more than a million dollars just for the land.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

natazha: Is having 22 book shelves, all loaded with books Hoarding?


Nope;  that's a personal library.  However, depending on the setup it MAY also be a fire hazard.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blacknite: How 2022 of her. Rather than just say "hey, I am bed people, I respect your nest but those isn't thing to work out" and leave it at that, we put it on social medias so everyone can jeer at it.


First breakup album and now this.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.


That's funny. Should've /CSB'd
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.


Was it red shoe?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I once opened a roommate's closet where there was nothing hanging but just a huge pile of clothes that filled the closet about a third of the way up.  When I asked how he finds anything he said, "I just rotate the pile from the bottom and what I'm looking for eventually pops out."  He demonstrated and it actually seemed to work pretty well.  As long as there's no worry about wrinkles or the smell.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LewDux: Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.

Was it red shoe?


How babby is formed?
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that's got to be great for his spine and joints.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baorao: that's got to be great for his spine and joints.


See that's where you don't see the big picture. It's one of those ads. "What big mattress firms don't want you to know. Sleeping on clothes is much better than a posturepedic". It's a hit piece by big mattress.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.


You passed out under the trampoline and assumed someone stole your shoe, one shoe, instead of assuming you lost it stumbling around?

/author should have bought the guy a large beanbag. If not for the relationship per se, then as an act of kindness for that person's future (and future mate)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm gonna venture out on a limb here and guess this girl ignored some pretty clear warning signs before she discovered this habit. A grown man can't live like a hamster without giving off some clues
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB:  So back in the long-ago, one of my roommates and I moved from a furnished apartment to an unfurnished house.  I had a bed stashed back home so I grabbed it when I borrowed the truck for our move.  My roommate didn't have a bed stashed anywhere so he built a "temporary" nest of blankets on the floor.  After a few days, "Dude, that's weird.  Get a bed."  "Yeah, yeah.  I'll get one."  He wasn't rich but it's not like he was poor poor.  He had a decent job and you could get an ok bed that would keep you off the floor for a couple hundred bucks.  But he was always busy between school and work.  This went on for a couple months and I'd given up on it.  Then a bed showed up.  Turns out his girlfriend had said she was going to withhold sex.  He had that bed delivered by the end of the day.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm gonna venture out on a limb here and guess this girl ignored some pretty clear warning signs before she discovered this habit. A grown man can't live like a hamster without giving off some clues


Good point. When they went to the movies and he grabbed all the popcorn and stuffed it into his cheeks, that should have been a major red flag.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LewDux: Salmon: Unsung_Hero: I'm not going to sleep in a laundry pile, but I'm also not going to lie and tell you that doesn't sound more comfortable than your standard mattress.

I passed out under a trampoline at a random house party and some asshole stole one of my shoes. Just one shoe.

So I had to catch the bus home during morning rush hour with one shoe.

farking genius.

Was it red shoe?


Is Unsung tall and blond?
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"...Don't like
Them spiders
And snakes,
Down where
Your dried
Semen's caked..."

/better clean, hardwood, floor than Memory Foam (FYI)
//oh, apologies to J. Stafford...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baorao: that's got to be great for his spine and joints.


This is what I'm thinking. I'd rather have my latex foam topper on the floor than sleep in a nest of clothes with no support.

Dude has some emotional issues that are going to be a no-deal for most mates. I'd tell him to make sure he puts this in his dating profile to ward off all the bed sleepers.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meh. I use a duvet in place of a pillow. It's easier to reshape and adjust the firmness for optimal comfort.
 
