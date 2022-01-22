 Skip to content
 
(Dallas News)   Having solved all violent crime, Dallas police seized 42 fake paper license plate tags and issued 49 citations one day this week   (dallasnews.com) divider line
41
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Vehicles using the fake plates are often tied to other crimes, including homicides and carjackings, authorities say.

Look at it as a step towards solving all other violent crime.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is actually a considerable issue. The fake tags at minimum, keep people from ever having to pay registration or inspection on the vehicle. But a lot of the times they're just being used by people that can't get a driver's license, let alone register a car. What's even better is that now Telsas are able to be found on the salvage market, there are people doing it with those. And you better believe they don't have insurance.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure if subby's car was hit by one of these unlicensed, uninsured paper tag users he'd just give a jaunty wave and say "No worries, minor criminal! I'll gladly take on the cost and ass-ache of having my car repaired, to say nothing of the endless delight of filing my insurance claim. You run along now while i wait for the tow truck!"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Police said vehicles using the fake plates are often tied to other crimes, including homicides and carjackings."

I'm impressed they didn't drop a "human trafficking" there.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure if subby's car was hit by one of these unlicensed, uninsured paper tag users he'd just give a jaunty wave and say "No worries, minor criminal! I'll gladly take on the cost and ass-ache of having my car repaired, to say nothing of the endless delight of filing my insurance claim. You run along now while i wait for the tow truck!"


This to the thissy this this.

My wife was injured by an uninsured driver that rear ended her car. Years of dealing with pain and bullshiat. The other driver took off. Uninsured, unlicensed drivers on the road are dangerous liabilities to everyone else.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure if subby's car was hit by one of these unlicensed, uninsured paper tag users he'd just give a jaunty wave and say "No worries, minor criminal! I'll gladly take on the cost and ass-ache of having my car repaired, to say nothing of the endless delight of filing my insurance claim. You run along now while i wait for the tow truck!"


Being as submitter put the spiffy tag on it, I imagine they were just trying to use a Farkism, and not actually opposed to this.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure if subby's car was hit by one of these unlicensed, uninsured paper tag users he'd just give a jaunty wave and say "No worries, minor criminal! I'll gladly take on the cost and ass-ache of having my car repaired, to say nothing of the endless delight of filing my insurance claim. You run along now while i wait for the tow truck!"


This is precisely why we should run all cars with paper tags off the road. Just to be sure.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, fark people who drive around on fake plates.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: And you better believe they don't have insurance.


That's why you have uninsured motorist coverage.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This is actually a considerable issue. The fake tags at minimum, keep people from ever having to pay registration or inspection on the vehicle. But a lot of the times they're just being used by people that can't get a driver's license, let alone register a car.


And a lot of time, they're used by people who don't want automatic plate readers to raise a warrant hit.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of an area near Dallas, I approve of this enforcement action.  Those illegal paper tags cost millions in unpaid vehicle taxes for registration, as well as in unpaid tolls.

Of course, I'd be happier if the Department of Public Safety cracked down harder on the fly-by-night used car dealers that have been selling fraudulent paper tags.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This is actually a considerable issue. The fake tags at minimum, keep people from ever having to pay registration or inspection on the vehicle. But a lot of the times they're just being used by people that can't get a driver's license, let alone register a car. What's even better is that now Telsas are able to be found on the salvage market, there are people doing it with those. And you better believe they don't have insurance.


Not to mention how much Carvana is using paper plates from Texas to "paper over" its title fraud issues.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: question_dj: And you better believe they don't have insurance.

That's why you have uninsured motorist coverage.


UM/UIM is the same thing is most states, and most also let you get the at fault driver's bodily injury liability limits plus whatever your U coverage is. So even if you have great uninsured motorist coverage, if one hits you you'll have less coverage available than if you'd been hit by someone who was driving legally.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: question_dj: And you better believe they don't have insurance.

That's why you have uninsured motorist coverage.


Typical Fark response. Someone else should pay!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The illegal sale of paper tags is a massive criminal enterprise in the state. KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported in November that car dealers were netting millions of dollars by illegally selling paper license plates.

How much does it cost to take a print out of a paper tag? Or do they somehow hack into the Govt database so they pass inspection?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: mrmopar5287: question_dj: And you better believe they don't have insurance.

That's why you have uninsured motorist coverage.

Typical Fark response. Someone else should pay!


I was being silly. When states switched to mandatory insurance, people started asking "So, I can drop my UM/UIM coverage now?"

Hah, fark no, you still have to pay for that.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Police said vehicles using the fake plates are often tied to other crimes, including homicides and carjackings."

I'm impressed they didn't drop a "human trafficking" there.


Car jackings + armed robbery sprees are a very real & very big problem in Minneapolis.  The same vehicle + suspects will be used in a string of 4-5 armed robberies in the same day.
Cars with no plates, invalid/fake plates covering the original, stolen plates... ppl pull up next to you & motion to roll down your windows.., you can choose not to believe, but it just means you get  jacked because the naivety makes you careless.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good on the Dallas PD.  The state's response force is not very put together.  Some say they lack focus.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you don't pay for tags, you're messing with the state's money. You NEVER mess with the state's money.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: ppl pull up next to you & motion to roll down your windows


I don't even live in a huge urban area, but this is why I have a 10mm Auto in my car.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That paper doesn't look fake at all.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Bslim: "Police said vehicles using the fake plates are often tied to other crimes, including homicides and carjackings."

I'm impressed they didn't drop a "human trafficking" there.

Car jackings + armed robbery sprees are a very real & very big problem in Minneapolis.  The same vehicle + suspects will be used in a string of 4-5 armed robberies in the same day.
Cars with no plates, invalid/fake plates covering the original, stolen plates... ppl pull up next to you & motion to roll down your windows.., you can choose not to believe, but it just means you get  jacked because the naivety makes you careless.


I'll do you one better. I'm not even going to pretend to care. But, I will however recognize that it is a problem that requires enforcement. What is doesn't need is alarmist BOOOGA BOOGA copaganda.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds like the kind of asshole that drives around with no insurance and sees nothing wrong with it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  Illinois used to issue a cardboard temp that was 'impossible' to forge.  Of course it got stolen off the car.

Few years back, we were talking to our insurance guy and he was 'concerned' that we didn't have enough uninsured coverage.  I asked what happens when an unlicenced and uninsured driver had an accident.  He said they try to recover damages and Illinois will take their license but that doesn't keep them from driving.

I told him he just convinced me that I didn't need car insurance.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some derpy sovcit guy in my neighborhood had fake plates on his LOOK AT ME backwards-hat red Mini Cooper chop-top special edition, something like "PRIV4TE" and included text that its not subject to taxes or some such bs.

He was around for several years with no apparent problem from local cops.

/Hmm
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: question_dj: And you better believe they don't have insurance.

That's why you have uninsured motorist coverage.


Would not be needed if everyone had insurance. I have to pay car insurance and pay uninsured car insurance for those breaking the law???  Seems stupid
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The illegal sale of paper tags is a massive criminal enterprise in the state. KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported in November that car dealers were netting millions of dollars by illegally selling paper license plates.

How much does it cost to take a print out of a paper tag? Or do they somehow hack into the Govt database so they pass inspection?


From what I've picked up from local news sources, the fake paper tags sell for about $500 per tag.  In the case of one dealership that had their ability to print paper tags yanked by the State of Texas, they printed out 4,200 paper tags in six months.  The lot usually has about 20 cars for sale.  So, the folks pulling this off pocketed $2.1M in six months.  They didn't need to hack into any database, as the state allows automobile dealerships to print the temporary paper tag immediately upon the sale of a car, then pay the fees quarterly.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"southern Dallas"

That's the lower income end of town
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems like a reasonable endeavor. Not really sure what Subby is whining about.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is the job of law officers to enforce all laws, not just those laws pertaining to violence. So, Subby's headline is foolish.
 
HempHead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: mrmopar5287: question_dj: And you better believe they don't have insurance.

That's why you have uninsured motorist coverage.

Would not be needed if everyone had insurance. I have to pay car insurance and pay uninsured car insurance for those breaking the law???  Seems stupid


That seems smart.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't get the mockery. This seems legit.  Is Subby bitter about something?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: When you don't pay for tags, you're messing with the state's money. You NEVER mess with the state's money.


I've got news for you:  You're the state.  I'm the state.  It's our money they're messing with.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the time when your neighbor watches the guys with the crowbars rifle through all the mail boxes but has the sense to write down their license plate -- you understand why this story makes sense in the two months time it take to repair all the broken mail boxes.

If you're going to commit a crime where you might be observed, remember to get fake or stolen license plates first.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember when I lived in the Dallas area, some nights the TV stations would have to report on shootings in other states just to fill the tops of their broadcasts. One time they had to settle for a high school quarterback getting a DUI out of state.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure if subby's car was hit by one of these unlicensed, uninsured paper tag users he'd just give a jaunty wave and say "No worries, minor criminal! I'll gladly take on the cost and ass-ache of having my car repaired, to say nothing of the endless delight of filing my insurance claim. You run along now while i wait for the tow truck!"

This is precisely why we should run all cars with paper tags off the road. Just to be sure.


I saw one a while ago on a used car that there was no way this person about this just bought this car. Completely bogus and frustrating.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: jaivirtualcard: The illegal sale of paper tags is a massive criminal enterprise in the state. KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported in November that car dealers were netting millions of dollars by illegally selling paper license plates.

How much does it cost to take a print out of a paper tag? Or do they somehow hack into the Govt database so they pass inspection?

From what I've picked up from local news sources, the fake paper tags sell for about $500 per tag.  In the case of one dealership that had their ability to print paper tags yanked by the State of Texas, they printed out 4,200 paper tags in six months.  The lot usually has about 20 cars for sale.  So, the folks pulling this off pocketed $2.1M in six months.  They didn't need to hack into any database, as the state allows automobile dealerships to print the temporary paper tag immediately upon the sale of a car, then pay the fees quarterly.


So I am assuming the dealer folks should be the one who get more harsher jail terms?

/question not necessarily directed to you.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the meantime in Denver, for the last 3 months at least I've been seeing more and more cars driving around with no plates whatsoever, not even an expired paper tag in the window. There were times when I'd see 2 or 3 in the span of a week, once 4 separate cars in one day.

It still baffles me, because anywhere else I'd expect someone driving without plates to get pulled over in 5 minutes, yet here it's becoming an almost daily sight.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On top of everything that's already been said, I also hate the headline for its use of the fallacy of "They haven't solved a very difficult, common long-term problem, so they shouldn't ever focus at all on a smaller one."

Also fark tax cheats, even the low-level ones.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: anywhere else I'd expect someone driving without plates to get pulled over in 5 minutes


I see you haven't been to Maui. Lots of native Hawai'ians driving around with "Kingdom of Polynesia" or "Kingdom of Hawai'i" license plates.

hrmakahinui.comView Full Size
hrmakahinui.comView Full Size
hrmakahinui.comView Full Size
Local police know better. Do not pull those people over and start an argument.
 
