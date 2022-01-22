 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 22, 2022 is 'opine,' meaning referring to Sheriff Taylor's son. As in, At the end of the episode, Goober learned a very opine lesson   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Apple's purpose, Steve Jobs, tools, computer maker, ways, Economist, People, founder  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?


Opie - An old tv sitcom character who was a walking running gag, played by Ron Howard.

Opine - The quality of being like Opie or generated by Opie.

Subby is really stretching it this time.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Pine
Youtube GUokZTznl7I
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet paper is made opine.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, my username checks out!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonas opines: Yay, my username checks out!


So you're not named after an Irish tree?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?


The mods want you to hate puns forever.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The druid woman loved the woods but was particularly attracted to one tree. She called it her opine.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it just means that, like, the desk is not made of oak but opine, and Ron Howard has nothing to do with it.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?


be the change you wish to see.  How would you have written the headline for today's word?
 
ciarraic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?


Payola!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The more you Opine, the more you are iikely to be considered ovine, bovince, lupine, canine or feline.

So I will shut up there.

Lots of people like to opine on the web, but very seldom do you see them pine.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My favorite home cleaner is Opine-Sol.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Something, something, opining for the fyords of Norway.

They are, unlike American fyords, very well-built and reliable cars.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?


Put your finger right on the joke in the Boobies, eh?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's another classic Brantgoose joke:  saying that I am going and then going on and on. I don't do that as much as i used to, since we lost our Belovèd Brevets.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jonas opines: Yay, my username checks out!


Your profile is probably getting more clicks now than any time since it was created.
 
Cormee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: How do these keep getting greened?  Does anyone know what this headline is supposed to mean, or is it just random words strung together?


They're farking stupid - someone's pleasuring drew to get them greenlighted so frequently
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: jonas opines: Yay, my username checks out!

So you're not named after an Irish tree?


We all grow up hoping we named after someone famous or something thoughtful, only to find out our parents went in the woods after a party.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.