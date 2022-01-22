 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCBI Tupelo)   Mississippi woman devises cunning plan (for Mississippi). But not cunning enough   (wcbi.com) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, LEE COUNTY, Coroner, United States, Lee County Sheriff's Department, Lee County Circuit Court I.D., Circuit court, Sheriff, Release  
•       •       •

1386 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She'll use the "I GOTS TO HAVE IT" defense.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Lee County Sheriff's Department arrested Stephanie House, accusing her of forging a fax with a Lee County Circuit Court I.D. and sending it to the Lee County Adult Jail.

She is under House arrest.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uttering a forgery, eh?

Sounds like something certain Trumpers have done.

Yes, I'm looking at you "Official Slate of Electors"
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, I guess Cunning Stunt is a bit too much?

Cos it woulda certainly fit a bit funnier in TFH.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Also, I guess Cunning Stunt is a bit too much?

Cos it woulda certainly fit a bit funnier in TFH.

-
T follicular helper cells (Tfh) are a specialized subset of CD4+ T cells that were first identified in the human tonsil. They play a critical role in protective immunity helping B cells produce antibody against foreign pathogens.

So it causes people to have an immune reaction?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed she found a fax machine.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing this didn't happen in Texas. People would have been less concerned with the infidelity and lies, and more intolerant of the chili having beans.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's wrong in what she did, but a woman who would break the law for you can't be all that bad.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: She's wrong in what she did, but a woman who would break the law for you can't be all that bad.


Ride or Die
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.


They're still super common. Just not as stand alone. Every all in one printer can fax.
I even sent a fax in the last six months. Don't know why I couldn't scan and email it but I guess that's how the US government rolls.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems fun.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.


She was entitled to her opinion but she was not entitled to her own fax.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.

She was entitled to her opinion but she was not entitled to her own fax.


I will never, ever, craft a comment as good as this one.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: She's wrong in what she did, but a woman who would break the law for you can't be all that bad.


🎵Yonder come miss Stephie
With a spoofed fax in her hand
She come to see the gov'nor
She want to free her man
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the guy she was trying to spring is from Louisiana

Loretta Lynn And Conway Twitty - Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man
Youtube Rm5-sZLBPfs
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blackadder: Baldrick's cunning plan
Youtube AsXKS8Nyu8Q
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the police came for her:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.


More impressive, she found two
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PaulRB: The Lee County Sheriff's Department arrested Stephanie House, accusing her of forging a fax with a Lee County Circuit Court I.D. and sending it to the Lee County Adult Jail.

She is under House arrest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flemardo: Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.

They're still super common. Just not as stand alone. Every all in one printer can fax.
I even sent a fax in the last six months. Don't know why I couldn't scan and email it but I guess that's how the US government rolls.


Government has a combo fax shredder so they can genuinely say they can't find the documentation.
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flemardo: Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.

They're still super common. Just not as stand alone. Every all in one printer can fax.
I even sent a fax in the last six months. Don't know why I couldn't scan and email it but I guess that's how the US government rolls.


Was it HIPAA related?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skinink: She's wrong in what she did, but a woman who would break the law for you can't be all that bad.


Counterpoint:  Don't put your dick in crazy.

/...is not advice that I have ever listened to not even once
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

flemardo: Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.

They're still super common. Just not as stand alone. Every all in one printer can fax.
I even sent a fax in the last six months. Don't know why I couldn't scan and email it but I guess that's how the US government rolls.


Open records laws don't apply to faxes
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Naido: I bet the guy she was trying to spring is from Louisiana

[YouTube video: Loretta Lynn And Conway Twitty - Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man]


Everyone always forgets the follow up track to Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man XD

You're the Reason Our Kids are Ugly - Lorretta Lynn & Conway Twitty
Youtube iFq6eZBS1iM
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Good thing this didn't happen in Texas. People would have been less concerned with the infidelity and lies, and more intolerant of the chili having beans.


The scourge of multiple open tabs strikes again, I see
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Busy indeed.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If a fax machine starts dialing your phone looking for a ping, you'll curse the day they were invented after the 20th attempt.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Written as well as expected, too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flemardo: Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.

They're still super common. Just not as stand alone. Every all in one printer can fax.
I even sent a fax in the last six months. Don't know why I couldn't scan and email it but I guess that's how the US government rolls.


If it had a signature, it may be just due to what they can accept in order to do what they need.  Easy to steal somebody's signature for a form, or for them to be unaware of what they're "signing" for.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: skinink: She's wrong in what she did, but a woman who would break the law for you can't be all that bad.

Counterpoint:  Don't put your dick in crazy.

/...is not advice that I have ever listened to not even once


Username does check out???
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Claude Ballse: Good thing this didn't happen in Texas. People would have been less concerned with the infidelity and lies, and more intolerant of the chili having beans.

The scourge of multiple open tabs strikes again, I see


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
full8me
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uttering a Forgery sounds like something illicit you do with a cow.
 
azsteved
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thats hawt
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
signed: Epstein's mom
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Farker alert, this is from the comments FTFA


c.disquscdn.comMackTheAbsurdan hour ago
"Uttering a Forgery"? I thought that was unpossible!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm impressed she found a fax machine.


Mississippi is always at least 40 years in the past
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the gorillas will get her out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Perhaps she should ask for Colonel Angus
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.