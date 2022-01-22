 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The volunteer who witnessed the chili incident said, "...now as I look back I'm like, 'I don't think I was in a Godly place.'"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Divorce, Church service, Pastor Tavner Smith, female church employee, former staffers, Venue Church, church's full-time staff, church staffer  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 2:38 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The charismatic 41-year-old hurriedly explained that the two of them had been making chili and hot dogs and gotten food on their clothes, according to one volunteer who was present. But, as the volunteer put it, "I don't think none of us was that dumb."

Well, you believe anything you are told by someone who claims to work for a sky wizard soooo...
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just because a scam calls itself a church does not make it a church, tax the fark out of these organizations and treat them like any other scam / pyramid scheme.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen these things on the ID channel.   Usually ends with a dead spouse as somehow, murder is less sinful than divorce.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: "The charismatic 41-year-old hurriedly explained that the two of them had been making chili and hot dogs and gotten food on their clothes, according to one volunteer who was present. But, as the volunteer put it, "I don't think none of us was that dumb."

Well, you believe anything you are told by someone who claims to work for a sky wizard soooo...


Hot dogs...Chili...

I haven't had fun with food since before I got married.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
explained that the two of them had been making chili and hot dogs and gotten food on their clothes, according to one volunteer who was present.

I bet there was some weenie washing involved.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was just cosplaying jesus. "Oh my child, you must accept jesus deep inside you."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So that's what they're calling it now.

"hey babe, want to make some chili and hotdogs"? *wink**wink* *nudge**nudge*
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't the visitors knock?

Did they just rush in like it was a playoff game at AT&T Stadium?

If you're putting your dog in not-your-wife's chili, why wouldn't you lock the door?

Why the hell would you ANSWER the door to an unexpected visitor?

Don't you have a peephole in your door?

If you saw it was church people, why wouldn't you put some goddamn pants on?

If you're chili lady, why would you not stay in another room with the door closed?

Was there, in fact, any chili?

You broke up two marriages.  Did you not listen to the part about "What God hath put together, let no man put asunder?"  Isn't that red-letter Jesus?

/So many questions.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dallymo: Didn't the visitors knock?

Did they just rush in like it was a playoff game at AT&T Stadium?

If you're putting your dog in not-your-wife's chili, why wouldn't you lock the door?

Why the hell would you ANSWER the door to an unexpected visitor?

Don't you have a peephole in your door?

If you saw it was church people, why wouldn't you put some goddamn pants on?

If you're chili lady, why would you not stay in another room with the door closed?

Was there, in fact, any chili?

You broke up two marriages.  Did you not listen to the part about "What God hath put together, let no man put asunder?"  Isn't that red-letter Jesus?

/So many questions.


And this followup:

Were you expecting someone who wouldn't have been surprised to find you in flagrante delicto?

"Dammit, Randy, you were supposed to be here at noon!  I don't care how long it took you to round up three hobos and a Hamburglar costume, I can only keep Marge warmed up with the sweet talk for so long!"
 
lakrfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't "making chili and hot dogs" code for the buttsecks?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a miracle. Like stigmata, but instead of blood it's just chili shooting out of you onto your clothes. I mean, Jesus was transmuting water into wine and magicking fishes and loaves into existence, so it's not that outlandish an idea that a foodstuff could be generated out of nowhere. Bet you feel real sorry about laughing at this guy now, sinners.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, I cannot fathom a less sexy romantic dinner than chili dogs.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lakrfool: Isn't "making chili and hot dogs" code for the buttsecks?


No, redwings.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hipster Megachurch is the name of my Ghost cover band
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't spoil it!

I haven't seen this episode of The Righteous Gemstones yet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lakrfool: Isn't "making chili and hot dogs" code for the buttsecks?


Are you thinking about a Texas Chilli Dog?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'I don't think I was in a Godly place.'

God is everywhere, even in your bedroom watching you do butt stuff with a modified toilet paper holder.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
did not rtfa (why would i?) but i did read the additional tags. anyplace that calls itself something like venue church is suspect.

/starting a new wouldest-o-chapel
//sacraments; cannabis in a bong, hot sandwiches, quart bottles of beer, your mom without any pants on
///send money
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How stupid are these evangelicals anyhow?

If you as pastor and she as congregation member are going to make God's love, then you do not leave the doors unlocked and you do not answer the door.  And you shouldn't have to be told.

There have to be drugs involved.  People cannot be this stupid.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.