 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Well that escalated quickly   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 1:02 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done, subby. I watched it 3 times and I will be back and watch it again.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't always escalate but when I do, I do it quickly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pink glasses on the "mallcop" make me think she was in on it and just cosplaying..
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Why would anyone be videoing in that situation? 2. Why wouldn't the guy just go to the next level - why do anything that leads to falling back to where the security guard is?

It looks ridiculously fake to me, but I enjoyed the way he came flying back down.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the person in the multi-colored pants going up the escalator last just vanishes?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: 1. Why would anyone be videoing in that situation? 2. Why wouldn't the guy just go to the next level - why do anything that leads to falling back to where the security guard is?

It looks ridiculously fake to me, but I enjoyed the way he came flying back down.


I'm guessing a bunch of kids wanted to troll the Guard/Officer/Whomever and recorded it.

Sounds like something kids would do.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The guard could have just followed them up the escalator, but that requires...ya know...doing something.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That mall cop sure moves with cat-like swiftness.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's how you break an escalator and get your entire body minced into tiny pieces
 
DVD
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought he was de-escalating quickly?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Idiots on social media doing stupid sh*t for views and to go viral. Luckily a lot of them die/get arrested.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DVD: I thought he was de-escalating quickly?


You.  You're good.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The pink glasses on the "mallcop" make me think she was in on it and just cosplaying..


Mall cops in general are just cosplaying so I'm not understanding what you are getting at.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The guard could have just followed them up the escalator, but that requires...ya know...doing something.


I used to be in loss prevention. TLDR, It does not matter unless you have got enough evidence to nail John Gotti AND Donald Trump.

/ Seriously. We knew a guy was selling drugs to kids out in the parking lot but couldn't do anything about it because it was in the parking lot.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"One time I was riding the escalator and I tripped. I fell down the stairs for an hour and a half."

--Dmetri Martin
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: So the person in the multi-colored pants going up the escalator last just vanishes?


Yup. Pretty heavily edited, and likely set up, but still a funny watch.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: That mall cop sure moves with cat-like swiftness.


imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear Officer Krupke
Krup you
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doggerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
de-escalated actually
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.