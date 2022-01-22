 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   Interstate 94 in southern Minnesota closed for hours until they could send out a potato plow   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
34
    More: Strange, Interstate 90, Interstate Highway System, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Traffic, Minnesota State Patrol, Road, Interstate 94, eastbound lanes  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 1:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dontgetserious.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sharecopia.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because there were too many spectaters.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potatoes getting plowed?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just mash the throttle.

//And then the potatoes.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potatoes frozen to the highway is the name of my C&W Clash cover band!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read 'potato plow' my first thought was Tom Arnold.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send Cuphead to do the cleanup!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the locals would chip in and help.
 
whammypower788
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they said the flakes are flying, they weren't kidding.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did some bring either the butter and chives or the gravy?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story again?

I'm bored of the fries.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why it's better to spill rice, because the rice will just pilaf.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Did some bring either the butter and chives or the gravy?


Chives?  If they were that fancy, they'd be poutine on the Ritz.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In before Idaho residence tell us we just don't know how to drive in potato season.  Look, I get it, but we just don't normally need the infrastructure.  Like I'm going to put on a set of potato tires for one day every two years.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, how au gratin
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did someone say potatoes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now where is that tanker truck full of warm gravy?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess it is Southern MN if you start from the Canadian border.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But the lefse!!!!! ;)
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
An actual potato plow would not be effective.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking of plowing potatoes, your mom says hi.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like a mission if GTA : Idaho was a thing. Drive a semi full of potatoes releasing them at specific moments.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How long until this problem is hashed out?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DJ Shadow - Mashin' On The Motorway
Youtube mKibXhFqPjA
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash involved two semi-trucks, one of which lost its load of potatoes

Wonder what was originally inside.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.