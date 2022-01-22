 Skip to content
(Some deflated Guy)   System installed to stop toll evasion claims 22 tires on the first day despite multiple warnings on toll approach and an alarm before imminent shredding. Tires were all on the same vehicle   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
44
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally clicked thru to read truck continued 8 kilometers on flat tires before it was forced to stop.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22 tires? Whos missing half a car?
 
median eminence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should retire.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

median eminence: Maybe he should retire.


I bet he falt a bit deflated.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did I know it was Mexico just from the picture? The worst part is that the tires have to be replaced fifteen years early now.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felt*
My typing's deflated too.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

I bet he falt a bit deflated.


Spare us the dad jokes
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll show them! Hahaha! [pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop]

Okay, well...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article had so many popups. I felt like I was trying to drive through a toll.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean tolls aren't voluntary?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

I bet he falt a bit deflated.


At least this piece wasn't a retread.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

median eminence: Maybe he should retire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean ... I see nothing wrong with this.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NutWrench: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

[Fark user image image 604x440]


I feel like the joke fell flat.
 
baorao
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
162 pesos? isn't that like $0.19?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GalFisk: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

I bet he falt a bit deflated.


We really going to just tread over the same tired puns?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The cookies selection menu had ads... I never got to the article.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't play with Mexican Monopoly money, but 162 pesos sounds awkward.

I don't know how the game is going in Mexico, but in the USA toll roads have turned into a theft of public property for private bonds. First you sell the bonds to pensions and then you make sure the neighboring roads and infrastructure suck so hard people begrudgingly use your damned toll road when it would be so easy to time the lights. Instead they counter time the lights and reduce maintenance to the extent you bypass the region as much as possible to get out of the grips of the tollway authority.
 
Valter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: GalFisk: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

I bet he falt a bit deflated.

We really going to just tread over the same tired puns?


What else would we do?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Toll Booth Named Shark Function !
Youtube Fv-bPmy9cRI
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do not ask for whom the booth tolls.  The booth tolls for thee.
 
pdieten
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I says, "Pig Pen, this here's the Rubber Duck
We just ain't a-gonna pay no toll"
So we crashed the gate doing ninety-eight
I says "Let them truckers roll, 10-4"

C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
fsbilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baorao: 162 pesos? isn't that like $0.19?


$16
 
pdieten
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't play with Mexican Monopoly money, but 162 pesos sounds awkward.

I don't know how the game is going in Mexico, but in the USA toll roads have turned into a theft of public property for private bonds. First you sell the bonds to pensions and then you make sure the neighboring roads and infrastructure suck so hard people begrudgingly use your damned toll road when it would be so easy to time the lights. Instead they counter time the lights and reduce maintenance to the extent you bypass the region as much as possible to get out of the grips of the tollway authority.


That's intentional. The private entity won't make the investment in a toll road if nobody is going to use it.

I don't know why they bother. I'm not sure too many of those have ended in anything other than the toll authority's bankruptcy.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fsbilly: baorao: 162 pesos? isn't that like $0.19?

$16


I mean 8.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

median eminence: Maybe he should retire.


I gave you a funny while booing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: GalFisk: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

I bet he falt a bit deflated.

We really going to just tread over the same tired puns?


Sure, it's been a Goodyear for puns. Although some would hold their feet to the Fire, stone and stick cannot break their bones. There has been a real spike in tire puns lately.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fsbilly: fsbilly: baorao: 162 pesos? isn't that like $0.19?

$16

I mean 8.


Geez, the money market is volatile today...
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA, "The semi managed to travel on the punctured tires for eight kilometers past the toll plaza before it was forced to stop" & the toll was $8.

Drive 8 km on a flat tire, and it is certainly ruined beyond repair.

google says a semi-truck tire costs, on average, about $500. He ruined 22 of them. That's $11,000.00 for an $8 toll.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's 2022 and some of you are still whining about popups and paywalls? Get with it.

/Used to know what 'it' was
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: FTFA, "The semi managed to travel on the punctured tires for eight kilometers past the toll plaza before it was forced to stop" & the toll was $8.

Drive 8 km on a flat tire, and it is certainly ruined beyond repair.

google says a semi-truck tire costs, on average, about $500. He ruined 22 of them. That's $11,000.00 for an $8 toll.


But free exposure!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Finally clicked thru to read truck continued 8 kilometers on flat tires before it was forced to stop.


Forced by the cops or by the tires? Story is ambiguous on that point.
 
groverpm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: FTFA, "The semi managed to travel on the punctured tires for eight kilometers past the toll plaza before it was forced to stop" & the toll was $8.

Drive 8 km on a flat tire, and it is certainly ruined beyond repair.

google says a semi-truck tire costs, on average, about $500. He ruined 22 of them. That's $11,000.00 for an $8 toll.


Plus the fine of $415 and the tow truck fee.

/If he's fired he can find work in Brexit Britain
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: It's 2022 and some of you are still whining about popups and paywalls? Get with it.

/Used to know what 'it' was


Yeah, we should just all accept shiatty web design for profit!

/Honestly, I've seen much worse than TFA, at least the mobile version.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: FTFA, "The semi managed to travel on the punctured tires for eight kilometers past the toll plaza before it was forced to stop" & the toll was $8.

Drive 8 km on a flat tire, and it is certainly ruined beyond repair.

google says a semi-truck tire costs, on average, about $500. He ruined 22 of them. That's $11,000.00 for an $8 toll.


Driving 8 kilometers on flats probably messed up a rim or two as well.

Wonder....*SNIIIIIIIIIFF*...why he kept...*SNOOOOOORT*... driving on flats? Was he hauling something important??
 
groverpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Invincible: The cookies selection menu had ads... I never got to the article.


skinink: That article had so many popups. I felt like I was trying to drive through a toll.


Perhaps subby, like me, uses Adblock plus, uMatrix, Decentraleyes, Privacy Badger and Disconnect so that he doesn't see ads and popups. Hang on, I'll ask him... He says I do.

/apparently I'm going to marry myself.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baorao: 162 pesos? isn't that like $0.19?


8 bucks.
 
keldaria
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: NutWrench: median eminence: Maybe he should retire.

[Fark user image image 604x440]

I feel like the joke fell flat.


I think you are putting too much pressure on it
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone needs to stem the tide of tired old puns!
 
farkturf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groverpm: Invincible: The cookies selection menu had ads... I never got to the article.

skinink: That article had so many popups. I felt like I was trying to drive through a toll.

Perhaps subby, like me, uses Adblock plus, uMatrix, Decentraleyes, Privacy Badger and Disconnect so that he doesn't see ads and popups. Hang on, I'll ask him... He says I do.

/apparently I'm going to marry myself.


uBlock Origin is the only one I use and did not see a single ad on that page. About the only place I don't use it is Fark since they complain about it.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pdieten: wildcardjack: I don't play with Mexican Monopoly money, but 162 pesos sounds awkward.

I don't know how the game is going in Mexico, but in the USA toll roads have turned into a theft of public property for private bonds. First you sell the bonds to pensions and then you make sure the neighboring roads and infrastructure suck so hard people begrudgingly use your damned toll road when it would be so easy to time the lights. Instead they counter time the lights and reduce maintenance to the extent you bypass the region as much as possible to get out of the grips of the tollway authority.

That's intentional. The private entity won't make the investment in a toll road if nobody is going to use it.

I don't know why they bother. I'm not sure too many of those have ended in anything other than the toll authority's bankruptcy.


Who cares about the toll authority.  How did the execs and politicians make out as it headed to insolvency?.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that the only road? Could drivers just take another route?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
jjorsett:
Forced by the cops or by the tires? Story is ambiguous on that point.


in Mexico u deal w/ cops only when they want a bribe.
 
