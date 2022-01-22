 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPRI Rhode Island)   Feel good story to balance the hellscape we live in: boys caught on video busting into house to rescue trapped dogs   (wpri.com) divider line
3
    More: Hero, Turn, Turn-On, Mario Comella, Athena DiBenedetto, Anthony Lombardi, positive outcome, boys' heroic actions, front door  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 22 Jan 2022 at 11:38 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joelogon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad that my first thought was, "Are we gonna learn next week that they started the fire?" (They didn't, it was one of the dogs.)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Joelogon: Is it bad that my first thought was, "Are we gonna learn next week that they started the fire?" (They didn't, it was one of the dogs.)


Of course they didn't start the fire.
It was always burning since the world's been turning.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The dog did not turn the burner on, the people are lying.  Maybe they're worried about their insurance claim.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.