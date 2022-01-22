 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medium)   Like reading the latest from the bestseller lists? Too bad. Here's the Weird Old Book Finder, it only finds books from the 18th and 19th centuries   (debugger.medium.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Last fall, algorithmic feeds of big social media, concept, attention, essay  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 22 Jan 2022 at 11:02 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a guy who just moved into a weird old house (1859) with a weird old library, this interests me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those books weren't weird back then.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, like, Project Guttenberg?

carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An example of a weird old book:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Those books weren't weird back then.


Because people have always just enjoyed reading ordinary stories of everyday life?

Part of the appeal of literature or any art form from any period is flaunting the norms.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looking for "moon" I found, THE MOON. Her Motions, Aspects, Scenery, and Physical Condition by Richard A Proctor. In it he talks about the rays from Tycho crater.  I kept thinking, "You're so close man... relax... you'll get it."
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: As a guy who just moved into a weird old house (1859) with a weird old library, this interests me.


Describe this unit. My librarian senses are igniting.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ye Olde Farke, by Drewe Curtiss published in 1769?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tried one out. Journal of a Plague Year by Daniel Defoe

The search engine turned up a book which examined Defoe's sources. It began with a discussion of the question of JoaPY's authenticity. It had quickly been dismissed/admired as a work of complete fiction, but the author of the text from the search engine insisted that every incident that Defoe included had been based upon genuine documents that Defoe had found. So, pencil in Journal of a Plague Year on my reading list this year. Our 3rd year of plague.

I'd forgotten to make a note of the title and a subsequent search turned up the Defoe book itself.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Always looking for My Confession, the book Blood Meridian was based on.  Never finding it, but did find here an ancient story about the ferry over the Colorado river the Glanton Gang set up that was described in the story.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My favorite books are old books.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: Metastatic Capricorn: As a guy who just moved into a weird old house (1859) with a weird old library, this interests me.

Describe this unit. My librarian senses are igniting.


Here are a few pics. We're still moving in, hence the unhung art. Also included, a small same of our signed and first éditions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is a second library in the attic. It is unpopulated at the moment. Here is what it looks like with stuff in it -- photo from a prior owner. She told the wood worker, "Make it look like it grew here."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Valter: Metastatic Capricorn: As a guy who just moved into a weird old house (1859) with a weird old library, this interests me.

Describe this unit. My librarian senses are igniting.

Here are a few pics. We're still moving in, hence the unhung art. Also included, a small same of our signed and first éditions.

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]


If I could feel those books with my hands. Better than reading them with my eyes.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: There is a second library in the attic. It is unpopulated at the moment. Here is what it looks like with stuff in it -- photo from a prior owner. She told the wood worker, "Make it look like it grew here."

[i.pinimg.com image 640x413]


your house is cool
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.