 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   The rise of the machines has happened... briefly   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, English-language films, assistant manager, front door of the hotel, social media, Black-and-white films, American films, Robot, Friday afternoon  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 10:02 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was his name Johnny 5?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had a Bissell knockoff Roomba for a while. It was noisy and dumber than shiat. It was always fun coming home and playing 'find the vacuum cleaner'. Where could it be? Is it stuck under the couch? Is it stuck in an open closet? Is it stuck under a chair? Often it'd be found trying to off itself by choking on a sock. But it was never back in it's charging bay. It always got stuck somewhere because it was so farking stupid.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
♫ After time we grew strong
Developed cognitive power
They made us work for too long
For unreasonable hours. ♫
Flight of the Conchords: Humans Are Dead
Youtube _gNU2WkgvLQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Machines Warming Up (Version 2)
Youtube KFi6kBjozMA
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.