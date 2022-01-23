 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 873: "You Better Have a Good Explanation for This". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
15
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: You Better Have a Good Explanation for This

Description: Include a couple sentences explaining what different technique you used to either capture or edit the image. Editing options of mimicking film grain, tilt-shift, and HDR are allowed. Sky replacement compositing is OK, otherwise adding elements is not allowed. Your goal is to do something different that makes your original capture more visually interesting and "show your work" by telling us what you did.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rollei Infrared 400 35mm film
Olympus OM-2
F16, 1/2 second exposure, 720nm IR filter

Infrared shots can be tough, both for exposure and composition.  The 720nm filter is essentially black to the human eye, so you need to set up your tripod and compose your shot before putting the filter on.  Exposure is around 5 stops off, so you can set your light meter for ISO 12 or just adjust your shutter by 5 stops.

You can also use this film as a regular 400 speed film or with a red filter, but you won't get the black sky and glowing leaves.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lomography Lomochrome Purple XR 100-400, probably metered around 200
Olympus Pen F
Low depth-of-field is from the H.Zuiko 42mm F1.2 lens.  I bought the lens for a good deal, then eventually found a decent price on the camera.  The camera is half-frame, so you get around 72 shots on a 36-exposure roll.

Digitized using *inhale* an Olympus OM-D E-M5 MkII, M4/3 to OM adapter, OM bellows, 50mm F3.5 macro lens, and OM slide holder.  A white sheet of paper bounces the flash back through the diffusing glass of the slide holder.  Flip the negative to positive, tweak contrast & color slightly.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ultrafine Extreme 100 35mm, rolled from a bulk roll
Pentax 67 (medium format) with a 3D-printed adapter for the 35mm cartridge, 105mm F2.4

Developed in Caffenol CM @20°C/68°F for 11 minutes in my kitchen
500mL water
27gm sodium carbonate (Arm & Hammer washing soda, baked for a few hours to get rid of excess water)
8gm Vitamin C
20gm Nescafe Taster's Choice

Rinse (no stop bath), Ilford rapid fixer 1:4 for 4-5 minutes, rinse, Photo-flo
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lunar Eclipse last year

Sony @3000 (ILCE-3000) with a Vivitar telescopic lens, manual focus
First 6 shots: ISO-100 at 1/320 sec exposure
Last shot: ISO-400 at 3.2 sec exposure

All shots compiled together with GIMP software and individual photos edited with Photoshop express for brightness/clarity. The last shot was adjusted to bring out the red hue of the nearly-eclipsed Moon better.

The first shot, I probably went through 40 shots to get the "perfect focus" and brightness. My eyesight isn't the best, even with glasses, and I ha a time trying to use the LCD screen to check the focus with gloves on as the temps were near-freezing.

I've not done this style before, so it was interesting to piece them together in a way that showed the different stages of the eclipse.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

January and early February the eagles show up in Central Washington. I went out Saturday to take photos. 3 bald eagles and 4 immature bald eagles were sitting in a couple of trees near the railroad tracks and a recent deer kill. I took several hundred images. Color graded with blues and highlighted the eyes slightly.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Andromeda

40 Minutes total exposure, 80 frames at 30 seconds each

500mm f/5.6, ISO 6400. Tracked with Ioptron Pro Equatorial Mount

Stacked, aligned, and averaged with Deep Sky Stacker Sigma-Kappa averaging
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In the Beginning...


Step 1: Tied a string to my attic rafters. Tied a flashlight to the string.  Put a black rubber cap with a white straw and hot glue in the center to turn the flashlight into a pinpoint of light.  Swung the flashlight like a pendulum.  Let gravity, coriolis effect, and time do their thing.


Step 2: Took an old 80s fiber-optic desk decoration and shook it violently in front of the lens while it cycled from pink to purple to blue.


Step 3: Perform "overlay" function in photoshop.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Death Valley Self Portrait

1) Set camera on tripod with remote trigger and frame desired image.  Adjust camera settings to take self portrait immediately after sunset.  Take selfie.

2) Adjust camera settings for three-hour star trails of exact same scene.  Wait for "total" darkness.  Take star trails shot.

3) Perform sky composite.  Convince your friends that you sat perfectly still for three hours.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
modified-2112 by Jonathan, on Flickr

I purchased a Russian manual focus lens, the MC Zenitar M2s f/2, on eBay. I disassembled the lens and reversed the middle of the three elements inside and put it back together. The mod produces this weird circular, pillow-like bokeh that surrounds the center point of focus. Makes for a neat effect. The lens in its original configuration produces nice images as well, but this one was bought to modify.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon-57 by Jonathan, on Flickr

This HDR image shot in Antelope Canyon consists of 5 bracketed shots at f/10 and ISO 1000.
The progression in shutter speed was 1/20, 1/10, 1/5, .4, and .8 sec
The images were blended in HDR Efex pro and finished in Lightroom.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have an app on my phone (Pixlr) I've had for years that has some really cool effects for mimicking old film, viewfinder images, light leaks, etc. I used it on this image to give an almost tilt-shift miniature effect with the blur.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Clarity by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Used Pixlr on this image to filter the overall image with a blue cast, add a metallic overlay that grunged it up, and a viewfinder type frame to make it look like you were looking through an old twin lens reflex camera viewfinder from the mid-20th century. Having shot actual photos through these kinds of of viewfinders, this is pretty much the insta-nostalgia that results.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nostalgia Beach by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image 850x566]

Rollei Infrared 400 35mm film
Olympus OM-2
F16, 1/2 second exposure, 720nm IR filter

Infrared shots can be tough, both for exposure and composition.  The 720nm filter is essentially black to the human eye, so you need to set up your tripod and compose your shot before putting the filter on.  Exposure is around 5 stops off, so you can set your light meter for ISO 12 or just adjust your shutter by 5 stops.

You can also use this film as a regular 400 speed film or with a red filter, but you won't get the black sky and glowing leaves.


I wanna put that on my wall.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Taken on iPhone last summer just after a forest fire.  Layered the negative image with a 'plus brighter' filtered original.
This wasn't the effect I was aiming for but I liked it enough to keep.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.