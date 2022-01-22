 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   How do you say 'derp' in Gaelic?   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Flight attendant, Federal Aviation Administration, flight attendant, zero-tolerance policy, federal rules, Shane McInerney, American Airlines jetliner, felony charge  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 9:35 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I first read that as garlic.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I clicked this I thought for sure it was because the Irish and the Brits just dropped most all of their Covid restrictions so they could drink again. Anyway, expect another surge in both countries soon.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"England."
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
McInerney was headed to Florida to take up a job at a football academy.

Well this checks out.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now he's gonna get the chance to teach the other inmates how to say "whale oil beef hooked".
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eijit
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
plàigh radan
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look, if airlines are going to have all these arcane, petty "rules" about exposing yourself on flights they really need to make them clear BEFORE I get on the plane.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know, but perhaps that was what he was trying to say.

With his penis.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Póg mo thóin!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No mention of alcohol being involved? I'm surprised.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not a good way to go out, from my perspective.

I mean, it's not a "get caught farking a dead dog in front of a daycare" or "get caught having sex with a stuffed animal at Walmart" way to go out, but he made the news, made Fark, definitely won't make it past legal on his first / last day of work, and probably alienated family and friends.

Personally, I think the moon is always a good classic one that's worthy of support but the rest of the tactics unfortunately fall to the side of general distaste.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Look, if airlines are going to have all these arcane, petty "rules" about exposing yourself on flights they really need to make them clear BEFORE I get on the plane.


That's why veteran travellers know to expose themselves in the boarding queue, and not all at once.  Gradual buildup (or removal, I guess) as you approach the gate so that by the time they're taking your ticket, the staff have grown accustomed to seeing your willy.  You'll sail right past.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dunno about Gaelic, but in Welsh, it would be "drrrrrpp"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was mooning?    póg mo thóin  or  Kush mir in tuchus
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good question.

I checked with Google Translate and the word "derp" was translated "derp", suggesting no word in Irish or Irish Gaelic. Looking for the origin of the word "derp" a site claims it was created in the movie BASEketball by the guys from South Park or in the Succubus episode. It's origin may be the "dur", "duh", "doh" sound which represents stupidity. Since it became a popular meme (including "derp" dogs) it has spread and acquired many connotations and denotations.

https://buntips.com/what-does-the-word-derp-mean/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPL4-VKAfgA
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cman: Dunno about Gaelic, but in Welsh, it would be "drrrrrpp"


More like "llweghhgfrd".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't kilt.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I first read that as garlic.


Well I don't know how to say it in garlic either.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No mention of alcohol being involved? I'm surprised.


It does say "Irishman" right in the headline...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Notabunny: plàigh radan


I Googled that. I doubt if anybody not Irish gets the joke.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
y dref wrth ymyl y llyn prydferth ger y mynydd

oh wait, sorry that's Welsh

maybe

An t-amadán ar meisce ar chóir dó iasc a bhualadh
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: He was mooning?    póg mo thóin  or  Kush mir in tuchus


I Googled all the jokes.
 
invictus2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: He was mooning?    póg mo thóin  or  Kush mir in tuchus


And, that was the most palest and freckled ass ever. One of the passengers was quoted, " I couldn't stop staring at it. It looked like a reversed ceiling show at a planetarium.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I still don't know how the Irish say "derp" but the English say "Irish."

That seems a bit racist.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eutychus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Notabunny: plàigh radan

I Googled that. I doubt if anybody not Irish gets the joke.


The proper Irish way of saying that would be "I doubt that non-Irish won't get the joke".

/Northern Irish at least
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deghrrp.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: He was mooning?    póg mo thóin  or  Kush mir in tuchus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damned insular celts.
 
ciarraic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was kinda hoping his last name would be MacGowan
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.