Brave dying teen with cancer pays it forward to boy, six, with cancer
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to pay the cancer forward.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It isn't like it was going to be used after his death.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: You're not supposed to pay the cancer forward.


I think that was you're not supposed to forward the cancer onward.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: You're not supposed to pay the cancer forward.


Clearly you've never been to Flavor Country
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dusty in herr today.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is his way of coping.

Not criticizing, I think it's beautiful.

Just understand it for what it is.
 
stevecore
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wakes up. Coffee. Looks at fark. Tears in coffee
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: You're not supposed to pay the cancer forward.


Christ, what a little jerk.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Dusty in herr today.


Certainly is. I'm very glad I read this today on Fark's Main page. The thoughtfulness and bravery of the kids involved gives me hope for our futures.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Alwysadydrmr: You're not supposed to pay the cancer forward.

I think that was you're not supposed to forward the cancer onward.


It's chain cancer.  If you break the chain you get... worse cancer?
 
