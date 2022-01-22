 Skip to content
 
(LiveJournal)   Facebook just reminded me of this post from a decade ago. It's still one of the funniest things I've read on the Internet   (littera-abactor.livejournal.com) divider line
22
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, that was funny. (Although the culinary pedant in me is compelled to point out that a butternut squash is not a root vegetable.)
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our dogs is quite partial to sweet potato but she hasn't started stealing them. If I dice one up to put in a casserole she's very keen if a bit falls from the bench. Peeled and cooked sweet potato is fine for dogs (unlike regular white potato) so if you're ever making your own dog food it's a cheap filling option your hairy friend may really enjoy as an ingredient.
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a dog
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not funny if it's your life every day.
I have a 12 year old beagle that has been through 3 different "trainers" to get him (to teach us) to prevent him from eating everything in sight.

Nothing has worked. Taking him for a walk is agony 2-3 times a day because he's more interested in eating deer poop or dog poop or any poop than just walking and/or peeing!

He has to go to the bathroom, we take him out to go to the bathroom, he spends the whole time sniffing for/eating deer poop, and forgets to go to the bathroom.  Then we have to take him outside again and again and again because he won't go to the bathroom because he's too busy looking for poop to eat!!

Again, he's 12, we've had him tested, there's nothing wrong with him other than being a beagle.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And this is why I don't have a dog.
 
freetomato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well that was a fun thing to read first thing in the morning!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freetomato: Well that was a fun thing to read first thing in the morning!


Good for a laugh, we deal with this in minature here.  We have a chonk polydactyl cat and a chonk Chihuahua that eat everything that fits in their mouths.   For instance, the Chi used to gorge on cat turds till we bought tall litter boxes with the entrances on top.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was amusing. Last  heard, LiveJournal was purchased by a Russian and was populated exclusively with trolls.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is pretty funny. People like to say that small kids and dogs don't lie but they do.

I got a kick out of the dog pointedly walking away. My dog does that a lot. I've posted before that she likes to play ring and run, coming on the porch and triggering the motion sensor as if she ready to come in, then running and hiding on the other side of a neighbor's house. She has another game she plays about going out. When she sees I'm ready to watch Jeopardy she consistently tells me she wants to go out (I think she recognizes the music). I tell her "In a minute," which she understands. Then at commercial we'll go to the door, her acting very excited about it, but when I open the door and stand aside for her, she'll walk away, going into her no-go zone of the guest bedroom. "I know you didn't really want to let me out. And if you didn't want to, I won't make you do it." Which is different than her sometimes refusal to go out in the rain, as if I made it happen just to ruin her trip. While other times she's content to lay in the rain for hours. Give me dirty looks and ignore me when I offer to bring her in.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Doggie Prozac?  Not kidding, sounds like he has a nervous condition?  Or, he is like the little hoovers in our house.  Just the way they are (shrug)
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We had a beagle/basset mix and still have a now almost senior beagle/corgi mix. We also had a heeler mix but she acted like a proper dog so we'll disregard her for now. The one thing we learned for sure is this... All food is beagle food. No exceptions.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My cat does this because somehow my cat has the brain of a dog.

And the cat barfed while I was reading this because it tried to eat a whole thing.
 
buntz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yeah we've looked into it in the past.  He's just a beagle/hound mix.
He reminds me of the hound dog from that Bugs Bunny cartoon?
So when he gets a "scent" it's all over.

It's just annoying.  But again, he's 12.  He ain't gonna change now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
farking. hilarodus.

thank you Subs!
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

My parents told a story of Father dropping a box of Valentine's chocolates, their racing to get them up before the dog ate them all. For weeks later his standing and staring at a random piece of furniture whining. Them finally lifting it up, the dog quickly reaching under and scarfing down a piece of chocolate.

They say chocolate is bad for dogs, which is true, but bigger dogs do fine with small doses. I had a dog I'd routinely bring to the neighborhood ice cream parlor. He was quite popular there, politely standing in line, and small kids often wanted to share their ice cream with him, which he well understood. From time to time some busybody would tell me "Ice cream isn't good for dogs!" I'd answer, "It isn't 'good' for people either, yet here we all are..."  It was funny to see him do a double take and glare at the boarded-up windows that first day after they'd closed up for the winter.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not all of them are floofy brats!

Mine doesn't try to steal food or eat or chew on random things. Then again he's also 7lbs and I don't keep anything where he is even remotely close to being able to retrieve them.

If someone is over and leaves a napkin or scraps where he can get them, he will steal them to get a treat and drop what he has, but that's just being clever.

He's also just a bit over 1 and already manipulative!
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I shouldn't have laughed that hard but it was a wonderful... feeling
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know why it compressed the other image, here is the old dog
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maine Cookie?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lol autocorrect fail.  Maine Coonie
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

When I was a kid one of our beagles managed to jump up onto the kitchen counter and eat her bodyweight in perogies my mom had spent all day making. I don't remember anyone being mad about it though because to get up there she had really worked for it and who can resisit perogies? Nobody.
 
