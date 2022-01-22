 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   What is the doomsday clock counting towards?   (vox.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 minutes to midnight
The hands that threaten doom
2 minutes to midnight
To kill the unborn in the womb
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our just rewards. It's not like it's not spilling out of the climate change slot machine already.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by what some are claiming in the US, FREEEEEEEEEDUM!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's been 3 minutes to midnight or less my entire life.  I figured that the odds were good that we'd RUN OUT OF TIME at some point.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-Internet things like this are now quaint curiosities, like the World's Largest Ball Of Twine or Texas.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Our just rewards. It's not like it's not spilling out of the climate change slot machine already.


allthatsinteresting.com
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a manipulative ploy to generate targeted media conversation in the pre-internet era.
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Looks like we are about to go to war with the Tracksuit Mafia.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Strangelove - Ending
Youtube s4VlruVG81w
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: I think it's been 3 minutes to midnight or less my entire life.  I figured that the odds were good that we'd RUN OUT OF TIME at some point.


It's wibbly wobbly timey wimey stuff. I would imagine the clock is going to stay there until the first missile flies or the first snukeinasnizz, and just before the internet is taken out completely, someone will update the clock to zero. And 2 real minutes later, it won't really matter anymore what time it is for us peasants.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Judging by what some are claiming in the US, FREEEEEEEEEDUM!


There are plenty of places in the world that couldn't give a shiat about your freedom. Heck, just about all of them. I could ask why not just move to one of them but I'm just about certain the feelings of superiority are involved, which is nice.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: AlwaysRightBoy: Our just rewards. It's not like it's not spilling out of the climate change slot machine already.

allthatsinteresting.com image


Italians have very little to do with this, most of climate change has been caused by the big chiefs.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A day of doom or possibly dooms?

\c'mon, folks...
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're all going to go out like that horribly at least we can have a deep bass line in the background
Justice - One Minute To Midnight - † (Official Audio)
Youtube wXp1C6Byd2E
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: [Fark user image 850x410]
Looks like we are about to go to war with the Tracksuit Mafia.



U.S. Lethal Aid is the name of my heavy metal benefit concert.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Day of Doom, subby, duh.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rock Around the Clock-Bill Haley-original song-1955
Youtube Ud_JZcC0tHI
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wrote this last night, and I believe it

Fark user image
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: cryinoutloud: I think it's been 3 minutes to midnight or less my entire life.  I figured that the odds were good that we'd RUN OUT OF TIME at some point.
It's wibbly wobbly timey wimey stuff. I would imagine the clock is going to stay there until the first missile flies or the first snukeinasnizz, and just before the internet is taken out completely, someone will update the clock to zero. And 2 real minutes later, it won't really matter anymore what time it is for us peasants.


I guess in my weird mind I never worried about it, because if we're already this close to doom, and apparently we've chosen to do this, even while we make our little charts and graphs about how we shouldn't, then it was a pointless argument anyway.  So yes--wibbly wobbly time stuff.

Well, stop breaking natural laws then!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that adjusted for daylight saving time?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It counts down how long until the average farker on the pol tab wets the bed.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I wrote this last night, and I believe it

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Wait....you're Dave Matthews?

(Goes into Community style rage of beeping and booping and 90s dancing)
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Same thing as every other clock
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doomsday- Elvis Perkins
Youtube F4X0Rp4e0iM
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The same thing it has been "ticking" towards for 75 years, irrelevance.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mostly bullshiat. It was at 7 minutes to midnight during the Cuban Missile Crisis.  And we're supposed to believe things appear worse now than in October and November 1962?

Sorry, just can't take it seriously.

If you look at it, it's been trending closer to Midnight pretty consistently since 1991, despite the fall of the Soviet Union and the *MAJOR* reduction of both immediately available warheads and total number of warheads, and the significant reduction in yields of modern warheads (mainly due to increased accuracy of delivery systems).

It's complete and utter politically motivated bullshiat that can and should be ignored.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It has been at seconds or minutes before midnight for decades now. I'm pretty sure the people who set it up can't count or tell time.
 
