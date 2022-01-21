 Skip to content
Pandemic worse than anyone imagined
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nah - I, for one, imagined that we'd have a million deaths before 2021 started.

It took twice as long.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
South Korea announced their first case on the same day as the United States.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
COVID-19: Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan

/no doubt his masterpiece ;)
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody wants to get to this thing called endemic.

Why does everyone want that? Endemic just means it will never go away.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I speak for everyone when I say, it was well-worth the sacrifices to get us to this point.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always seem to be like this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks modmins for the choose your own adventure. I like this one less.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: Everybody wants to get to this thing called endemic.

Why does everyone want that? Endemic just means it will never go away.


Because chucklefarks have made sure it wont go away.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Thanks modmins for the choose your own adventure. I like this one less.


Likewise, but I believe more.

/always pessimistic
//not always pessimistic enough
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Nah - I, for one, imagined that we'd have a million deaths before 2021 started.

It took twice as long.


Technically, the true death counts can't be tallied in covid deaths alone.

Corona deaths should  include people who died of not-corona who couldn't get medical care and the who knows how many extra deaths from places like Florida that cook the books
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Thanks modmins for the choose your own adventure. I like this one less.


I disagree.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought it would be worse. Don't get me wrong, it's bad.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Everybody wants to get to this thing called endemic.

Why does everyone want that? Endemic just means it will never go away.


I know I saw a Lancet article that said that the pandemic was soon to go away and governments would be able to stop with mandates and stuff*.

*Because it will be endemic instead and everyone can obviously be trusted to maintain masks and social distancing and such as the various waves sweep across the world.
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Cafe Threads: Nah - I, for one, imagined that we'd have a million deaths before 2021 started.

It took twice as long.

Technically, the true death counts can't be tallied in covid deaths alone.

Corona deaths should  include people who died of not-corona who couldn't get medical care and the who knows how many extra deaths from places like Florida that cook the books


Yep.  Been saying for two years we'll only know the true cost in 5-10 years, when statisticians start breaking down the population.

I'd guess it will be 20% higher than the "official" numbers.  But that is pulled out of my ass, so we'll just have to see.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I think I speak for everyone when I say, it was well-worth the sacrifices to get us to this point.


I'm fine with it. I never had to get sick.  Worked out fairly well.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People's stupidity and selfishness are worse than I imagined.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Nah - I, for one, imagined that we'd have a million deaths before 2021 started.

It took twice as long.


We did. But thanks to early lack of effective test kits, creative recordkeeping in MAGATSTAN, and performative stupidity by cuckservatives the extent of the deaths is increasingly understated
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shot.
And chaser.

Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: foo monkey: I think I speak for everyone when I say, it was well-worth the sacrifices to get us to this point.

I'm fine with it. I never had to get sick.  Worked out fairly well.


There's still plenty of time, in fact, you can now look forward to getting sick repeatedly for the rest of your life.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Everybody wants to get to this thing called endemic.

Why does everyone want that? Endemic just means it will never go away.


Because endemic usually (though not always) also means manageable.  And with ICUs still maxed out at the beginning of our third year of pandemic, we're pretty clearly nowhere close to manageable.

We lost the opportunity to have COVID as a "there and gone" virus pretty early in the pandemic, when it became clear around the world (not just the US) that people weren't going to respect the lockdowns and masking requirements.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We didn't know that we'd have a full third of the population join a suicide pact.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Nidiot: Everybody wants to get to this thing called endemic.

Why does everyone want that? Endemic just means it will never go away.

Because endemic usually (though not always) also means manageable.  And with ICUs still maxed out at the beginning of our third year of pandemic, we're pretty clearly nowhere close to manageable.

We lost the opportunity to have COVID as a "there and gone" virus pretty early in the pandemic, when it became clear around the world (not just the US) that people weren't going to respect the lockdowns and masking requirements.


So basically now we have a sniper hidden outside our home that can shoot us at any random time in the future, and we're supposed to be pleased. I'm really not feeling the joy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Rapmaster2000: foo monkey: I think I speak for everyone when I say, it was well-worth the sacrifices to get us to this point.

I'm fine with it. I never had to get sick.  Worked out fairly well.

There's still plenty of time, in fact, you can now look forward to getting sick repeatedly for the rest of your life.


Yep, just like I do with all the other coronaviruses that infect me, but don't kill me because through either vaccination or repeated exposure, they are no longer novel to my immune system.
 
