cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh boy! Fewer than a million new cases per day! It's over, folks!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Until it's not.  I hope this is near the end but we keep going through this cycle of "aaahhhh! Lots of cases! Lock down!" followed by "whew, we got through that, let's open everything back up!" followed by surprise when cases go back up.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A nice change from all those doomsayers. "Guys, the glass isn't 95% empty; it's 5% full!"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Understanding the dynamics here is pretty much like understanding differential equations.

It's like this

addition : multiplication : fractions/percentages : algebra : geometry/trigonometry :  calculus : differential equations

Statistics fits in there somewhere near geometry with a big overlay with algebra and calculus.

The differential equation thing is like this: there are things that have rates of increasing, and things that have rates of decreasing, but the rates are variable and entangled so they change both with time and based on what recently happened. It all makes for a rather dynamic situation. There are only a few underlying rules but they play off of each other. Sometimes they add up, sometimes they multiply, sometimes they discount effects.

There's some legitimate hope that we've hit a peak already in some places, are approaching a peak in others, and will be on the downslope soon. It doesn't seem like it will be a steep downslope, at least not as much as we would like. That's because people are stupid and relax their guard too quickly. On the good side (in a sense), health care workers have been hit hard already so they will generally be rebounding in terms of the raw numbers who are infected. So those who aren't completely burned out will be available over the next 6-8 weeks while this wave tails off.

It's guesswork but if this wave moves as indicators predict, mid-March will have it down to about the least dangerous levels since the pandemic sprang up. Ironically, that's about the time some Omicron specific boosters will be maturing in clinical trials, maybe a month or two later depending on how quickly volunteers are recruited and how much follow-up we want to have on those that get vaccines based on variant spike proteins. So if you dodge an infection for the next 2-3 months, you might be able to get an Omicron specific booster.

[sidebar: beta specific boosters didn't show much better results than boosters based on the original wild-type sequence against either wild-type, beta or delta, but Omicron is significantly more distinct.]

Oh well, if nothing else, it will be interesting.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I speak for everyone when I say, it was well-worth the sacrifices to get us to this point.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks modmins for the choose your own adventure. I like this one more.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Thanks modmins for the choose your own adventure. I like this one more.


I disagree.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It would be interesting to see what percentage of Americans now have Covid antibodies, either from vaccination, previous infection, or both.

The socialized medical system in the UK tracks their numbers and they are up around 98% of the population having Covid antibodies.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It will go away if we only believe hard enough!
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amazingly no one has has covid at the local elementary school since winter break. Thats even with the teachers telling each other they tested positive, the numbers are 0 on the county website!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Amazingly no one has has covid at the local elementary school since winter break. Thats even with the teachers telling each other they tested positive, the numbers are 0 on the county website!


Texas or florida?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.