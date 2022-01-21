 Skip to content
(Zillow)   That's an odd place for a tree   (zillow.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not if you have cats
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sawmill is usually better about QC and finding the unprocessed timber prior to the completion of construction and sale of the house.

Usually.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A drunk person's nightmare.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spiral stairs: the arch-nemesis of queen and king-size mattresses.

I can't tell which half of which decade they were going for with the overall theme.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's nothing better in an Illinois winter than several holes in the wall roughly sized for branches in their current state.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Spiral stairs: the arch-nemesis of queen and king-size mattresses.

I can't tell which half of which decade they were going for with the overall theme.


I had a roommate who decided the house must have just been built around her bed after spending two hours trying to get it down the stairs. I suspect it was lifted in through the side before the wall was put in.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's one of those all natural St. Andrews Crosses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bmix [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here; it's a rendering error for that level. We just need to re-init the build process and push a patch. Breaks immersion, but not game-breaking as it doesn't block any quests. Unless of course you happen to spawn behind it, in which case you'll need to reload your last save. Can't believe QA didn't catch this one on first pass.

/The Kitchen level has an awesome hidden quest--interact with the little horse sculpture by the front door to get it
 
