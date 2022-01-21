 Skip to content
 
(WNEP Scranton)   Four monkeys on the loose in northeast Pennsylvania. No word if their names are Mickey, Davy, Michael and Peter   (wnep.com) divider line
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If it was chimps I'd say send Matthew Broderick and Helen Hunt after them....
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They won't survive long in this weather, I hope they find them soon.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pretty sure I don't want to know why that truck was carrying 100 monkeys.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Wendigogo: They won't survive long in this weather, I hope they find them soon.


They're probably pretty scared. I hope they are not too hard to capture before the temperature drops below freezing.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Three of those named in the headline are dead, so I'm pretty sure they're not running around loose.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bingethinker: Three of those named in the headline are dead, so I'm pretty sure they're not running around loose.


I went to the link and they switched me to this.

"Troopers confirm that four of those monkeys got free and are now believed to be on the loose somewhere in the Danville area."

I'm curious and concerned about these poor creatures. Do you have a link?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pretty sure I don't want to know why that truck was carrying 100 monkeys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about the other eight monkeys?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Davy Jones is dreamy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
