Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1241
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was kinda sad to hear about Louie Anderson's passing this morning. Just kind of put a bummer on the weekend for me. Since Meat Loaf is getting his share of tributes, I wanted to make sure Louie got just a little bit of love.

He had a weird career, in that he filmed all kinds of things that he either didn't have a speaking role in or never quite made it to air. One of the lesser known things he did was film a pilot that was picked up by the network - but he got replaced in the lead role.

Here he is on the main set:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And here he is with his costar:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait... who is that guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that Serge from Lethal Weapon?

Yup, Louie filmed the pilot of Perfect Strangers as "Cousin Lou" to Bronson Pinchot's Balki. The producers had developed the series around Pinchot, and felt that Louie just didn't have the chemistry with him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So next time you do the Dance of Joy, remember Louie. Yeah, that bit came once the series was picked up (and was apparently created by Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker themselves). But you might never have seen it Louie hadn't filmed that pilot.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and whether you think Perfect Strangers would have worked with Cousin Lou. If you want a more in-depth look at the episode, perfectstrangers.tv has a nice breakdown and lots more pics.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

Also, here's one more pic of Louie. He's on the right holding flowers next to the nurse who had come to restore Ferris' pluck:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
