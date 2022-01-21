 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Keys Weekly)   Couple arrested for stealing $2.5-million from Keys commercial fishermen. That stinks   (keysweekly.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Miami couple, Police, Criminal law, United States, Constable, Fish, Coroner, Miami-Dade County Friday  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 10:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have incorporated first.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have established themselves as a religion first.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with a fisherman.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do these people expect not to get caught?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Don't mess with a fisherman.
[pbs.twimg.com image 649x549]


Bravo!

Also, I would stab a mofo for some stone crab right now.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Mack is a detective down in Texas.....
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How do these people expect not to get caught?


Something about this story seems ________.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: jaivirtualcard: How do these people expect not to get caught?

Something about this story seems ________.


Dammit. Came here to ___ this.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They are ALL stupid.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cefm: Don't mess with a fisherman.
[pbs.twimg.com image 649x549]


No joke.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't steal from fishermen.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks. Seriously, back the fark off.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: jaivirtualcard: How do these people expect not to get caught?

Something about this story seems ________.


Your mom read the story but it lobst her somewhere along the line.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I knew I shouldn't have trusted the Gorton's fishermen!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It would have been legal if they just opened a West Marine storefront.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I haven't been to the Florida Keys in 20 years. I want to go back there.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.