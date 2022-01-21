 Skip to content
 
(Tricycle)   Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen Master and peace activist, finds rebirth at age 95   (tricycle.org) divider line
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Since beginningless time I have always been free. Birth and death are only a door through which we go in and out. Birth and death are only a game of hide-and-seek. So smile to me and take my hand and wave good-bye. Tomorrow we shall meet again or even before. We shall always be meeting again at the true source. Always meeting again on the myriad paths of life."-The guy Martin Luther King Jr nominated for the Nobel Peace prize
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May he be free from suffering.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my favorite quote: happiness is available, please help yourself
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whacks on, Whacks off

RIP Zen man
 
