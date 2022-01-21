 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Attention WA state Farkers: Free covid test kits now available to order. [TFA has instructions how to order]   (king5.com)
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Placed an order a few minutes ago and the site looks to be functioning smoothly. If you know anyone else in WA please make sure they know about this opportunity.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got my order in. TY
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?


It's good to have a few on hand JIC you need them, you can also give them to the school if you find you really don't need them. Schools are struggling with keeping test kits on hand.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?


Perhaps... But otoh, it puts you in a position to share these with people in your orbit should they suddenly need one in a pinch. At least in the context of the free federal tests, a number of folks on social media were open about the fact that they would share any they didn't need with friends or neighbors with larger families.

So maybe it's a coin toss, but I think either way has an outcome to 'do good' for someone else.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Got my order in. TY


Awesome! Then this submission was worth it for sure.  :)

/subby
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?

It's good to have a few on hand JIC you need them, you can also give them to the school if you find you really don't need them. Schools are struggling with keeping test kits on hand.


This too.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?

It's good to have a few on hand JIC you need them, you can also give them to the school if you find you really don't need them. Schools are struggling with keeping test kits on hand.


Grand_Moff_Joseph: Bootleg: I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?

Perhaps... But otoh, it puts you in a position to share these with people in your orbit should they suddenly need one in a pinch. At least in the context of the free federal tests, a number of folks on social media were open about the fact that they would share any they didn't need with friends or neighbors with larger families.

So maybe it's a coin toss, but I think either way has an outcome to 'do good' for someone else.


Those are good points. Ordered.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I already requested the "4 free kits per household" that the feds were offering so I guess I leave these for those who missed out on that opportunity.

/fully vaxxed and boosted people in my remote work team have been getting "sick"
//professional courtesy dictates that we don't ask about the details
///unless of course you've met the sick person face to face recently
////seems like they are catching "whatever" from their school age kids
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I already requested the "4 free kits per household" that the feds were offering so I guess I leave these for those who missed out on that opportunity.

/fully vaxxed and boosted people in my remote work team have been getting "sick"
//professional courtesy dictates that we don't ask about the details
///unless of course you've met the sick person face to face recently
////seems like they are catching "whatever" from their school age kids


Similar to the above posts, you could order some more anyway, and if you don't need them make them available to friends/neighbors who have huge families or such. Just an idea.  :)
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just got a "sorry, none left" message :(
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Just got a "sorry, none left" message :(


Same here.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Just got a "sorry, none left" message :(


Ditto. Good to know about though.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bootleg: I'm debating. On the one hand, I am in WA, on the other I don't really need the tests (Wife and I both WFH, kids have rapid testing available through their school). Would my order deprive someone else of needed testing?


You're not thinking here. This is unique and not available in other states. These are scarce. Are you not from a capitalist country originally? DOLLA DOLLA BILL Y'ALL!!
 
