(London Evening Standard)   Parakeets take over south London. Think Hitchcock's The Birds, only greener   (standard.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hide your millet seed and mirrors!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are also thousands of parakeets living in the wild around Amsterdam:

https://theculturetrip.com/europe/the-netherlands/articles/a-colony-of-wild-parakeets-is-flourishing-in-amsterdam-heres-why/
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds legit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing. A few Quaker Parrots (evil, eeeeevil little demons!) escaped from a pet shop and within a couple decades they took over Brooklyn.

Wild Quaker Parrots "Rumble" in Brooklyn
Youtube xV_VlrWOkgY
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I. for one. welcome our new budgie overlords. The entire compendium of human knowledge has been handed unto thee grandmaster Tulip
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be exhausting having to ask all of them who's a pretty bird.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It talks a lot about how pretty they are and how we need to preserve spaces for them, but never mentions that the parakeets themselves are an invasive species and probably drove a lot of native birds out of the place when they came.

Even worse, the parakeets now claim that they're the REAL patriots.
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did you just say parakeet?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there was Mable from the stable, and Mary from the dairy, We had a visit by our beauty queen. And that great big Betty Mavery, and she's got her own avery, She's got the biggest parakeets I've ever seen.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't there been parakeets in Chicago where cold and megasnows occur for decades? I remember Harold Washington being their champion.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Besides London and Amsterda, parakeets have made themselves at home in New York City and Telegraph Hill, Sanfranciso. The London colony dates to the first 19th century fad for the birds from Australia.

Wild parrots of other species have also invaded other places, such as NYC.

And the birds released by the Shakespear Society, among other species mentioned by Shakespeare, now number in the billions and include the House Sparrow in North America and many other creatures in Australia and New Zealand.

And don't be me started on moose
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: That's nothing. A few Quaker Parrots (evil, eeeeevil little demons!) escaped from a pet shop and within a couple decades they took over Brooklyn.

[YouTube video: Wild Quaker Parrots "Rumble" in Brooklyn]


Shoreline Connecticut too.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Firststepsadoozie: [Fark user image 850x478]
Did you just say parakeet?


The Biggest Parakeets In Town , Jud Strunk , 1975
Youtube FhPwqez1X_c
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have a few flocks of parrots/parakeets here in Los Angeles. One tended to hang out near the dog park that I would go to - it was great watching them while playing with my dog.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess they won't budgie.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Well there was Mable from the stable, and Mary from the dairy, We had a visit by our beauty queen. And that great big Betty Mavery, and she's got her own avery, She's got the biggest parakeets I've ever seen.
[th.bing.com image 200x232]


Here's the lad himself...
Benny Hill - Birds and the Bees Poem
Youtube P-gch_wlPBI
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My home city of St. Petersburg, FL has its own community of Quaker parakeets.  I love these squawking emerald invaders - they always cheer me up when I see them around.  As exotics go, they sure beat starlings or Brazilian pepper trees.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"will also visit bird tables"

A seed buffet?
 
