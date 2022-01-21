 Skip to content
 
(Engadget)   Parent sues Facebook for being too good at what it does   (engadget.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe don't use Facebook as a babysitter.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The only way for Tammy Rodriguez to effectively limit access to Defendants' products would be to physically confiscate Selena's internet-enabled devices," the suit claims, "which simply caused Selena to run away in order to access her social media accounts on other devices."

Sounds like a bigger problem than Facebook going on here.  The whole situation sucks, but I'm guessing if it wasn't Facebook it would have been something else.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're only addicted to a machine!  It's not like they're addicted to a drug or a cult or something!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Maybe don't use Facebook as a babysitter.


Maybe don't use Facebook.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did she have a phone in the first place?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failed parent looking for a scapegoat.

Meta can DIAF though
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Undermining democracy? Monetizing stupidity? Normalizing idiocy? (clicks link)

Oh, all of those. Please proceed.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Why did she have a phone in the first place?


So mamma could track her movement?  It's not a 100% bad idea, until 15 or so it should be an old fashioned flip phone with no internet.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the mother points to the absence of parental controls, as well as the lack of strong age verification checks, which made policing her daughter's access to the services nearly impossible.

You get her a dumb phone and not allow a computer in her room. You know, you could parent her.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why y'all are so quick to defend the practice of creating, perpetuating, and preying on addiction. It's not something we allow in most other spheres of life or commerce.

Facebook/Meta are peddling harmful and addictive drugs, but we're completely unwilling to acknowledge that because then we'd have to do something about it. And y'all don't want to do anything about it, because you're hooked on the drugs too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: "The only way for Tammy Rodriguez to effectively limit access to Defendants' products would be to physically confiscate Selena's internet-enabled devices," the suit claims, "which simply caused Selena to run away in order to access her social media accounts on other devices."

Sounds like a bigger problem than Facebook going on here.  The whole situation sucks, but I'm guessing if it wasn't Facebook it would have been something else.


So to prevent the 11 year old from running away you gave her back her internet enabled devices? Your 11 year old just won.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Another Government Employee: Why did she have a phone in the first place?

So mamma could track her movement?  It's not a 100% bad idea, until 15 or so it should be an old fashioned flip phone with no internet.


Whatever you have can be set up so that you can see everything that is happening and will require parental permission to add apps, chat with friends, whatever.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame her, I'd be meta bout it too.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: I don't know why y'all are so quick to defend the practice of creating, perpetuating, and preying on addiction. It's not something we allow in most other spheres of life or commerce.

Facebook/Meta are peddling harmful and addictive drugs, but we're completely unwilling to acknowledge that because then we'd have to do something about it. And y'all don't want to do anything about it, because you're hooked on the drugs too.

[Fark user image 480x640] [View Full Size image _x_]


I am find with holding them partially responsible, but it sounds like mom is unwilling to acknowledge her role in the problem.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update 1/21/22 5:17pm ET: "We are devastated to hear of Selena's passing and our hearts go out to her family," a Snap spokesperson told Engadget. "While we can't comment on the specifics of active litigation, nothing is more important to us than the wellbeing of our community."

Laying it on a bit thick there, aren't you Snap spokeperson? The company doesn't know who the fark Selena is, and you only care about the wellbeing of your community in the same way a rancher cares about the wellbeing of his herd.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: I don't know why y'all are so quick to defend the practice of creating, perpetuating, and preying on addiction. It's not something we allow in most other spheres of life or commerce.

Facebook/Meta are peddling harmful and addictive drugs, but we're completely unwilling to acknowledge that because then we'd have to do something about it. And y'all don't want to do anything about it, because you're hooked on the drugs too.

[Fark user image image 480x640]


Criticizing the parent != Defending anything Meta did.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't drag me into this shiat!"
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents


It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.


Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement
 
jst3p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.


I don't see anyone here saying they aren't partially responsible. Do you?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement


Social media is the new satanism.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Human beings are creatures of habit

If you have good habits your life probably will go fairly well

Harmful ones can destroy you

/ I recommend having at least one bad habit, that way if you get cancer or something you have a bad habit to cut back on and have hope. Without that well what are you going to do?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Why did she have a phone in the first place?


yeah, paying for a child's phone and being concerned when they do things online that you are funding is dumb.

kid wants to run off? slap across the face. when did the children start running the household? pathetic parenting abounds.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement


The 11 year old broke the rules of the site by signing up in the first place.

Yeah, Facebook/Meta sucks hard, but at some point, the parent of the 11 year old is also responsible.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Look, we all love Bo. But, doesn't this seem a wee bit hypocritical?
Also, playing the association game ...
Phoebe Bridgers - That Funny Feeling (Official Audio)
Youtube mEUl4DThSwE
 
emtwo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: emtwo: I don't know why y'all are so quick to defend the practice of creating, perpetuating, and preying on addiction. It's not something we allow in most other spheres of life or commerce.

Facebook/Meta are peddling harmful and addictive drugs, but we're completely unwilling to acknowledge that because then we'd have to do something about it. And y'all don't want to do anything about it, because you're hooked on the drugs too.

[Fark user image image 480x640]

Criticizing the parent != Defending anything Meta did.


If this was a story about a meth overdose, the tone and conversation would not be the same. Y'all wouldn't be making snarky comments and smarmy headlines like, "Parent sues meth dealer for being too good at what he does. [LOL FAIL]"

I don't know how much culpability the parents should have and neither do any of you. No parent has an absolute ability to keep their children safe from things that could harm them.

The attempt to shift the conversation and blame to the parents is naked and obvious deflection to avoid focusing on the problematic nature of unregulated social media.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how these social media sites are meant to enforce age restrictions.  It is all just the honor system.

any ideas?
 
emtwo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement

The 11 year old broke the rules of the site by signing up in the first place.

Yeah, Facebook/Meta sucks hard, but at some point, the parent of the 11 year old is also responsible.


If an 11 year old buys alcohol from a liquor store and dies from alcohol poisoning, is the liquor store not responsible?

We've already asked and answered this question. Why are you attempting to relitigate it?
 
slantsix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents


welcometofark.jpg

See also: electric vehicles that don't have infinite range; COVID restrictions are needed but not for me; nobody needs to ever work in an office ever again, etc
 
philodough
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't read the f**king article because I couldn't make it beyond this part:
Fark user imageView Full Size


So my question would be, why does your 11-year-old have the time and access to social media to the point of it becoming an extreme addiction?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

emtwo: NeoCortex42: Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement

The 11 year old broke the rules of the site by signing up in the first place.

Yeah, Facebook/Meta sucks hard, but at some point, the parent of the 11 year old is also responsible.

If an 11 year old buys alcohol from a liquor store and dies from alcohol poisoning, is the liquor store not responsible?

We've already asked and answered this question. Why are you attempting to relitigate it?


How about stealing it, or buying it at a premium from our friend Shakey who will buy it for us?

No, not the pizza guy.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I'm not sure how these social media sites are meant to enforce age restrictions.  It is all just the honor system.

any ideas?


Maybe requiring some form of state ID be entered on account creation, which might also help with actually banning someone instead of the "Now you have to make a new account" ban that's the current standard. But that would require everyone to have a state ID, and be able to reference that number to pull relevant details.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 425x588]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

philodough: I didn't read the f**king article because I couldn't make it beyond this part:
[Fark user image 425x120]

So my question would be, why does your 11-year-old have the time and access to social media to the point of it becoming an extreme addiction?


Because that is what children do, and short of locking them in solitary confinement and homeschooling them and denying them any contact with other human beings whatsoever, you cannot prevent it.

It's clear that none of y'all have children or have any experience with childcare.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emtwo: NeoCortex42: Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement

The 11 year old broke the rules of the site by signing up in the first place.

Yeah, Facebook/Meta sucks hard, but at some point, the parent of the 11 year old is also responsible.

If an 11 year old buys alcohol from a liquor store and dies from alcohol poisoning, is the liquor store not responsible?

We've already asked and answered this question. Why are you attempting to relitigate it?


If the mother buys the 11 year old a hip flask prior to the kid getting hooked on alcohol, I'll question the parenting quality there, too.
 
emtwo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: emtwo: NeoCortex42: Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement

The 11 year old broke the rules of the site by signing up in the first place.

Yeah, Facebook/Meta sucks hard, but at some point, the parent of the 11 year old is also responsible.

If an 11 year old buys alcohol from a liquor store and dies from alcohol poisoning, is the liquor store not responsible?

We've already asked and answered this question. Why are you attempting to relitigate it?

If the mother buys the 11 year old a hip flask prior to the kid getting hooked on alcohol, I'll question the parenting quality there, too.


Yeah, and if the mother shoots her child in the face with a glock, I'd blame her too. But your bad metaphor is bad and doesn't relate to the discussion.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: dbaggins: I'm not sure how these social media sites are meant to enforce age restrictions.  It is all just the honor system.

any ideas?

Maybe requiring some form of state ID be entered on account creation, which might also help with actually banning someone instead of the "Now you have to make a new account" ban that's the current standard. But that would require everyone to have a state ID, and be able to reference that number to pull relevant details.


I guess we could make account creation require a valid driver license or equivalent state issued ID.   Then each adult could be allowed to create up to 5 accounts for youngsters lacking such ID but they would retain admin rights over the junior account?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emtwo: NeoCortex42: emtwo: NeoCortex42: Meatsim1: jst3p: Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents

It isn't a mutually exclusive issue. It is entirely possible that Facebook and her parents are both assholes.

Yeah but if Facebook is partially responsible for radicalizing a guy who storms the capital and kills a cop, then it's just as responsible for sending an 11 year old into a suicidal depression.

It's what Facebook does, amplifying toxicity because toxicity drives user engagement

The 11 year old broke the rules of the site by signing up in the first place.

Yeah, Facebook/Meta sucks hard, but at some point, the parent of the 11 year old is also responsible.

If an 11 year old buys alcohol from a liquor store and dies from alcohol poisoning, is the liquor store not responsible?

We've already asked and answered this question. Why are you attempting to relitigate it?

If the mother buys the 11 year old a hip flask prior to the kid getting hooked on alcohol, I'll question the parenting quality there, too.

Yeah, and if the mother shoots her child in the face with a glock, I'd blame her too. But your bad metaphor is bad and doesn't relate to the discussion.


You're the one that brought up buying alcohol as somehow being equivalent. Last I checked, there is no federal or state age requirement for allowing someone to post online.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents


This isn't the Pol tab, that's why. General tab is much more forgiving of the worst of American cultural offerings.
 
philodough
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Love seeing Fark complain about how evil Facebook is, how someone needs to hold them accountable.

Then they defend it when it leads to something like this and blame the parents


I can't speak for anyone else, but I came to a full stop at the mention of "11-year-old".
If you can't parent or obtain counseling in order to parent an 11-year-old, you really shouldn't be in the parenting business at all.

As for FB?
Their own goddam studies show how harmful Instagram and FB is for kids (though it's mostly Instagram because most kids think FB is stupid and for old people).
But Zuckerberg is doing exactly f**k all about it because why f**k with the fat-ass cash cow.

Zuckerberg is 100% POS because he knows exactly what's up, but zombie Caesar simply doesn't give a flying f**k.
 
emtwo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: You're the one that brought up buying alcohol as somehow being equivalent. Last I checked, there is no federal or state age requirement for allowing someone to post online.


"Last I checked" is shorthand for "I haven't ever checked" in dishonest bad-faith arguments.

There is literally federal law that requires social media websites to obtain parental consent before allowing anyone under the age of 13 to participate. It's called COPPA. And the age limit should be higher.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

emtwo: NeoCortex42: You're the one that brought up buying alcohol as somehow being equivalent. Last I checked, there is no federal or state age requirement for allowing someone to post online.

"Last I checked" is shorthand for "I haven't ever checked" in dishonest bad-faith arguments.

There is literally federal law that requires social media websites to obtain parental consent before allowing anyone under the age of 13 to participate. It's called COPPA. And the age limit should be higher.


Exactly how many children do you want 8n prison?
 
philodough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emtwo: philodough: I didn't read the f**king article because I couldn't make it beyond this part:
[Fark user image 425x120]

So my question would be, why does your 11-year-old have the time and access to social media to the point of it becoming an extreme addiction?

Because that is what children do, and short of locking them in solitary confinement and homeschooling them and denying them any contact with other human beings whatsoever, you cannot prevent it.

It's clear that none of y'all have children or have any experience with childcare.


Fortunately, the kid thinks Instagram is stupid and FB is complete BS.

And our phones track every Discord move he makes.
When he's in school, he's in school.
When he's not there, you better f**king believe we know where he is and who he's interacting/talking with - at all times.
 
emtwo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: emtwo: NeoCortex42: You're the one that brought up buying alcohol as somehow being equivalent. Last I checked, there is no federal or state age requirement for allowing someone to post online.

"Last I checked" is shorthand for "I haven't ever checked" in dishonest bad-faith arguments.

There is literally federal law that requires social media websites to obtain parental consent before allowing anyone under the age of 13 to participate. It's called COPPA. And the age limit should be higher.

Exactly how many children do you want 8n prison?


Why are you so emotionally invested in defending Facebook that you feel the need to fabricate strawmen?
 
emtwo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

philodough: emtwo: philodough: I didn't read the f**king article because I couldn't make it beyond this part:
[Fark user image 425x120]

So my question would be, why does your 11-year-old have the time and access to social media to the point of it becoming an extreme addiction?

Because that is what children do, and short of locking them in solitary confinement and homeschooling them and denying them any contact with other human beings whatsoever, you cannot prevent it.

It's clear that none of y'all have children or have any experience with childcare.

Fortunately, the kid thinks Instagram is stupid and FB is complete BS.

And our phones track every Discord move he makes.
When he's in school, he's in school.
When he's not there, you better f**king believe we know where he is and who he's interacting/talking with - at all times.


Well I guess it's a good thing that no child has ever interacted with other children at school, or shared access to their smartphones. Thank goodness you can sleep safe & sound with that knowledge.

Also: "you better f**king believe we know where he is and who he's interacting/talking with - at all times."
EL OH farking EL. Do they have your picture under the word "naive" in the dictionary?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

emtwo: nicoffeine: emtwo: NeoCortex42: You're the one that brought up buying alcohol as somehow being equivalent. Last I checked, there is no federal or state age requirement for allowing someone to post online.

"Last I checked" is shorthand for "I haven't ever checked" in dishonest bad-faith arguments.

There is literally federal law that requires social media websites to obtain parental consent before allowing anyone under the age of 13 to participate. It's called COPPA. And the age limit should be higher.

Exactly how many children do you want 8n prison?

Why are you so emotionally invested in defending Facebook that you feel the need to fabricate strawmen?


What strawmen? You're talking about legal requirements, I'm asking about enforcement. If it's illegal to sign up under 13, where's the penalty?
 
