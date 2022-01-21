 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   1/6 insurrectionist and sovereign citizen Pauline Bauer chooses to keep herself in jail rather than create joinder with the court   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 5:20 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope the food is terrible.  She probably won't notice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe she can stuff a gold-fringed flag up her ass while she's at it.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread needs a hero. A man who can deal with sovcits like this and come away clean.

Gentlemen, I present to you P Barnes. Sovereign citizen Tazer. The hero we need.

Sovereign Citizen Get Tased Trying To Enter Courtroom
Youtube RfVbiefMdNU


His immortal words guide us all: that's a pretty speech and all but no
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At what point does time served exceed whatever penalty she would have faced if she simply played along with the process?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Am I being detained?"

"...yes?"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Damn it, Pauline! We're running out of time to look over all this footage
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What were you expecting a 5 star holiday treatment? Maybe when you get out you can lobby for better conditions.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hardinparamedic: This thread needs a hero. A man who can deal with sovcits like this and come away clean.

Gentlemen, I present to you P Barnes. Sovereign citizen Tazer. The hero we need.

[YouTube video: Sovereign Citizen Get Tased Trying To Enter Courtroom]

His immortal words guide us all: that's a pretty speech and all but no


It never gets old! Robert should try that 5 or 6 more times. That'll show p Barnes!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I have not been able to defend my case,"

Oh, I dunno. Hmmm ... Is it because it might be... indefensible, perchance?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.