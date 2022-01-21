 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Sure if you have children their toys end up 'everywhere' but next to a decomposing body, or four, seems a little wrong   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Police, Sheriff, Constable, Funeral, funeral home proprietor, Funeral home, Detective, Brian M. Barnett  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subs take it easy, sometimes you run out of space to correctly store the bodies, I mean we've all done that right?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you try to work from home during a pandemic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids getting to poke a dead body with a stick is truly a rite of passage. Denying them that opportunity is the real act worthy of child endangerment.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came expecting something like DiStefano.com's old photos,
Left agreeing with authorities...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see dead people next to Tonka trucks and Lego blocks.
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So he's a Korn fan?
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was a child of 5 or 6, my father was studying mortuary science.  The building across the 4 way intersection from my house in LaSalle, Illinois was straight out of the Macauley Culkin movie MyGirl.... A residence above a funeral home. My father was apprenticing/ learning the profession in their business, and we knew their family because of the proximity to our house.  We played with their kids from time to time.  Nice family, not creepy or anything, and we never really paid close attention to what went on in the lower floors.

One day, my brother and I were playing at their place.  Through one turn of events or another, we ended up playing downstairs.  We were basically running around playing in a funeral home.  I ended up running into a room that was prepared to have a viewing later that day, and the deceased was already prepared for viewing.  It was just him and me, a six year old child.  I had never seen a dead body before, but I knew vaguely what it was.  I froze, not out of fear, but kinda out of respect and knowing this wasn't the venue for playing anymore.  I couldn't take my eyes off him.  I kept waiting for any movement, any rise and fall of someone who couldn't hold his breath anymore and let on that he was pretending, but he never moved.  It was decidedly unusual and more than a little uncomfortable.  I'm not sure when it was I eventually left the room, but it was a couple of minutes, for sure.  I never told anyone, I didn't want to be in trouble for being in there where I wasn't supposed to be, but I understood exactly what death was, and how a body is different than a person.

Anyway, nothing gross, just a fundamental lesson learned at an early age.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
See what happens?  You don't put your toys away, so I gave them to these folks.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.