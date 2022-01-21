 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Places One Might Expect A Bear Attack: Montana, Colorado, Wyoming. Places One Might Not Expect A Bear Attack: Daytona Beach   (wesh.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was told I could drive my car on the beach here"
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligators, bull sharks, boa constrictors, bears, meth, and take off your shirt it's Florida
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh. Everyone waxes.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The totems have warned of this

RepoManTSM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a black bear might look like.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You would expect that thing more in Miami.
 
rhettro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure it was a bear and not a skunk ape?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was once felt up by a black bear at a bar in Lakewood, Ohio.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Daytona has a few bears.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I respect this dude and would take the same action.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The bucket thrown/pushed at the bear was the key to saving his life.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Daytona has a few bears.


Probably moar in Miami, but yeah, that'd be my guess.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Depends on the bar you're at, really.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bear attacks in Florida are much more likely to happen in South Beach.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Came here for all the gay bear jokes. Leaving satisfied, and a tiny bit confused.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The DeBary thing from a week ago is in the same county.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Intrepid00: Daytona has a few bears.

Probably moar in Miami, but yeah, that'd be my guess.


A lot more in Miami but only in Daytona can you see one ride a motorcycle.
 
Marty Devoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was another bear attack in Florida just a few days ago in (I kid you not) Debary
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Ah, Columbo got out.  Which reminds me, did I send my last payment to Peru in?"
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Normally one expects cougar attacks on Daytona Beach.
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Bear attacks in Florida are much more likely to happen in South Beach.


I take it you've never been to Key West
 
thomasvista
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Umm........Daytona Beach backs up to a massive state forest. Plenty of opportunities for ursines.
 
