(9 News)   King Sooper Strike Oover   (9news.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Sooper bowl over?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kusa
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Finally! I had been on pins and needles while waiting to see how that played out.

*scratches ass*
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. Labour needs to get organized.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was going to say that's the most ridiculous name I've ever heard for a supermarket, but then I remembered that there is a chain called the Piggly Wiggly.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't like their prices, I'm going to stand out there with a sign and harass anyone who tries to go in and work.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kroger companies like this is the exact reason why we need unions (also WalMart, Target, etc).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abox: I don't like their prices, I'm going to stand out there with a sign and harass anyone who tries to go in and work.


Um, that's kind of how strikes have worked since forever.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Need more of this.  And better laws protecting unions and the right to organize.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sooper Dooper
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stopped by my local King Soopers this afternoon, the picketers were gone, most of the temp employees were also gone, and the shelves had less on them than they did right when Covid first hit. There was at least plenty of toilet paper.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't understand the headline and thought it had something to do with the Russian invasion.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was pleased to see how many of my neighbors supported King Soopers employees by shopping elsewhere during the strike. It was hilarious to see King Soopers running an ad bragging about how much they pay their employees literally within an hour after the deal was reached. If people are actually dense enough to believe that kind of BS, I simply have no words. Well, none that I can type here, anyway.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the hell is a King Sooper?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What the hell is a King Sooper?


The new Russian fighter jet
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What the hell is a King Sooper?


It's like HEB but Colorado.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At this grocery chain, Karen asks to speak to your Sooper-visor.

/I got nothing.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any name with "Super" or a variant thereof is dumb.
 
