(Irish Independent)   Two Irish men didn't expect that the bank workers had seen Weekend at Bernie's   (independent.ie) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Weekend at O'Bernies
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Weekend at O'Bernies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A local woman living beside the post office told how her daughter witnessed two men carrying a man into the shop.
"She was leaving my house at the time and said the man looked unwell as his feet were dragging the ground," she said.

Unwell? Probably a bit under the weather, not quite his usual self, possibly coming down with a bit of something...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My headline was "Weekend at Blarney's" which I venture to suggest is better...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mayor of Carlow, Fianna Fáil Councillor Ken Murnane, expressed shock at the news.
"I was absolutely shocked to hear about what happened.
"I cannot believe anyone would do something like that. It beggars belief, I'm just shocked."
Local Fine Gael councillor Fergal Byrne said "The whole town is in shock.
"The staff in the shop are very shook up from it.
It's a bizarre and upsetting situation.
Independent councillor John Cassin said the bizarre news has left the local community stunned.
"People are just shocked," he said. "I don't even know what to say

People sure get shocked quiet a bit around there.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didn't Charles Bronson start his career as the most dangerous inmate in Britain by trying to pull off a post office robbery, or was that just for the movie?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

People sure get shocked quiet a bit around there.


Must not be a well grounded people.
 
