After grinding the 8th dungeon boss fight for hundreds of rounds, research party in China finally gets the ultra-rare armor set to drop
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless you, RNGesus!
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until China explores The Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor. I expect to see really cool antiquities.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! I got and ogre slaying knife! It's got a +9 against ogres!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yah well in six months when the next tomb is released it won't be any better then the green tier drops and you'll realize how much time you've wasted for nothing.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Cool! I got and ogre slaying knife! It's got a +9 against ogres!


You still need to roll for hit and damage, and still have a non-zero chance ( 0.25% ) to roll a natural one in both.

/the ogre gently caresses your shoulders
//you are uncomfortable
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Yah well in six months when the next tomb is released it won't be any better then the green tier drops and you'll realize how much time you've wasted for nothing.


Have to be careful when Tombs just show up suddenly:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/boo
//hiss
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's only leathet.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ars.els-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The armor's fish-like design shows an early example of "bionics" - which is "when humans take inspiration for human technology from nature

The Chinese sure have a long history of stealing designs.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Yeah but it's only leathet.


Seriously, who grinds for leather gear?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's funny, just the other day I was watching a video where a historian rated how "real" various battle scenes were in medieval and fantasy movies and he flat out state that leather armor was a myth and in fact there is absolutely no evidence  leather clothing existed at all in pre-modern times.

That sounded  bit suspect to me, sinc leather was so durable and widely avaialable, and this seems to prove that.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damaged leather gear?  Unless that's one of the mats for Artifact Armor, it's probably not even worth NPC'ing. /toss
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gopher321:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/boo
//hiss

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Cool! I got and ogre slaying knife! It's got a +9 against ogres!


But you already killed all the ogres.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Nadie_AZ: Cool! I got and ogre slaying knife! It's got a +9 against ogres!

But you already killed all the ogres.


Nah, the politics tab is still here.  ;)
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TODO: trade upgrade to Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How many years have to go by before grave robbing is merely archaeology?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Clash City Farker: Yeah but it's only leathet.

Seriously, who grinds for leather gear?


Thieves...

Though I'd REALLY check with a mage to see if it doesn't have some funky curse or bad enchantment..
You never know...
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: It's funny, just the other day I was watching a video where a historian rated how "real" various battle scenes were in medieval and fantasy movies and he flat out state that leather armor was a myth and in fact there is absolutely no evidence  leather clothing existed at all in pre-modern times.

That sounded  bit suspect to me, sinc leather was so durable and widely avaialable, and this seems to prove that.


This is one of those things I wonder about when people insist that our historical understanding only grows over the years. Sometimes your worldview can blind you to what was possible, or common.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: How many years have to go by before grave robbing is merely archaeology?


At least 100 years if it's a known burial...But not all burials are known..If you find human remains, you stop.
Then make a cursory estimate how long they have been there based on any grave items
or the type of burial, depth, body position, etc.. Also contact the Coroner, State Archaeological office
to see if they have any records of cemetery or family graves in that area etc.. If it's a Native American,
the extant tribe that acts as the protector needs to know so they can help repatriate the remains and any
sacred goods.. Really, it's best to NOT find human remains..It just makes the whole process complicated..

There are guidelines for these things..

/Archaeological talkin' guy
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Creeper, please...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
