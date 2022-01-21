 Skip to content
(CNN)   Gun laws go up. Gun deaths go down. You can't explain that
37
37 Comments
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Australia we don't have a right to bear arms (very few countries actually do) and our evidence-based gun laws implemented over 25 years ago have done a lot to minimise random mass shooting events. We had three significant random mass shootings in just the 10 years prior to the "new" laws and only two much smaller random mass shooting events in the 25 years since, the laws work. Limit the firepower, limit who can get guns, minimise guns in random circulation in society and save a lot of lives.

The biggest problem with the right to bear arms is it effectively prohibits licensing gun owners. The closest I'm aware of to what the rest of the world considers licensing in the US is Illinois, and that's pathetic. But as weak as the Illnois system is, it would probably be struck down by the current Supreme Court if anyone ever got a case that far.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Here in Australia we don't have a right to bear arms (very few countries actually do) and our evidence-based gun laws implemented over 25 years ago have done a lot to minimise random mass shooting events. We had three significant random mass shootings in just the 10 years prior to the "new" laws and only two much smaller random mass shooting events in the 25 years since, the laws work. Limit the firepower, limit who can get guns, minimise guns in random circulation in society and save a lot of lives.

The biggest problem with the right to bear arms is it effectively prohibits licensing gun owners. The closest I'm aware of to what the rest of the world considers licensing in the US is Illinois, and that's pathetic. But as weak as the Illnois system is, it would probably be struck down by the current Supreme Court if anyone ever got a case that far.


Illinois doesn't so much license guns as gun owners. You have to have a Firearms Owner ID card (FOID) to even touch a gun in a store. It's telling the NRA has never really fought that. Tracking who has the guns is far more threatening than limiting guns.

We're a country that worships the guns mroe than the freedom to have them. Change my mind.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Illinois doesn't so much license guns as gun owners. You have to have a Firearms Owner ID card (FOID) to even touch a gun in a store. It's telling the NRA has never really fought that. Tracking who has the guns is far more threatening than limiting guns.

We're a country that worships the guns mroe than the freedom to have them. Change my mind.


Yes, licensing gun owners is what I was referring to. It happens in most countries which aren't the USA. We have a pretty strong system here. Gun owners are licenced and the guns are registered. Quite a bit of the US has some degree of firearm registration but having a right to bear arms makes it difficult or impossible to deny people the right to gun ownership until they're licenced. Illinois sorta does, but that's been successfully legally challenged in the past, however such challenges have only resulted in individuals not having to comply rather than the whole system being struck down.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDUMBZZZ!!1!1!!1!one
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't ATF or CDC or somebody make it illegal for the feds to study the effects of gun control? I remember reading something like that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sxacho: Didn't ATF or CDC or somebody make it illegal for the feds to study the effects of gun control? I remember reading something like that.


That was NRA lobbying.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Gun owners are licenced and the guns are registered


Similar here in Canada, owners are licenced, though only handguns and some very specific long guns are registered and require a higher level of license.  Most rifles and shotguns aren't.  Still works to minimize the endless cycle of horrific civilian slaughter we see elsewhere
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If we enforced the gun laws we have, it would go a really long ways.  For instance, if you lie on a federal gun purchase application, you have about a 1 in 10,000 chance of being prosecuted over it.

Meanwhile armed robbery in Manhattan is being treated as shoplifting

If we handled existing gun laws the same way we treat drug possession, we'd have a lot fewer gun crimes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sxacho: Didn't ATF or CDC or somebody make it illegal for the feds to study the effects of gun control? I remember reading something like that.


CDC and HHS are restricted on studying gun violence. Private groups can do it.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Gun owner
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But how polite is the society? How much ground has been stood? How much freedom and liberty is there?

These are the real questions of correlation that we need to ask.
 
goodncold
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OR...

those states that have less gun laws are inhabited by very low IQ people and low IQ people don't understand gun laws so don't vote in their own self interest.

Maybe that's the graph we should see.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If we enforced the gun laws we have, it would go a really long ways.  For instance, if you lie on a federal gun purchase application, you have about a 1 in 10,000 chance of being prosecuted over it.

Meanwhile armed robbery in Manhattan is being treated as shoplifting

If we handled existing gun laws the same way we treat drug possession, we'd have a lot fewer gun crimes.


In many places, including those where sheriff bubba refuses to enforce federal gun laws, throwing a rock through a window is considered a missile attack by invoking the very antiquated definition.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If we enforced the gun laws we have, it would go a really long ways.  For instance, if you lie on a federal gun purchase application, you have about a 1 in 10,000 chance of being prosecuted over it.


Maybe the fact that the Feds can't use computersto process those forms might have something to do with that.  That's right, Congress has specifically banned them from doing so.
 
anfrind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  America worship.  You will not speak it.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not just gun homicide... all homicide.  I mean, sure, when people really want to try to kill someone they'll find something to try, but you are much more likely to survive that attempt if it's not with a gun.

And I have never seen a story about someone accidentally being stabbed in the next room by someone trying to clean their butter knife.

Not only do homicides go down with tougher gun laws, but they go up when you relax gun laws.  There is even a statistical effect where, if you live in a county in a state with strict gun laws that happens to be near the border with a state that has lax gun laws your county will have a generally higher homicide rate than counties farther from the border.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is correlation the same as causation? I used to think so, but then I took a statistics class.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have first hand experience in Tucson where a felon stole a registered and restricted (form 4) weapon and local police and prosecutors failed to follow up on 1934 gun control laws and put the perp in prison for 10 years and fine him $250,000 for tax evasion. He was to serve 18 months on purchasing stolen merchandise and deported (he was mexican national).

The system will not work if laws are not followed. Form 4 items in the hands of non rightful parties should be kryptonite.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Friday evening gun thread?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anfrind: Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  America worship.  You will not speak it.


Yangs Yanks Yankees! Murg Murc MURRICANS!
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let me guess, another "study" that lumps gun suicides and homicides together?  Indeed, it is.

Just for starters, the video claims that Mississippi had a "death" rate of 28.6 per 100k, but the actual homicide rate was 10.6.  Suicides and homicides are very different and should not be placed into the same category.

Everytown and their friends in the media are pushing bullshiat, as usual.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What about the stabbings? Did they go up?
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Let me guess, another "study" that lumps gun suicides and homicides together?  Indeed, it is.

Just for starters, the video claims that Mississippi had a "death" rate of 28.6 per 100k, but the actual homicide rate was 10.6.  Suicides and homicides are very different and should not be placed into the same category.

Everytown and their friends in the media are pushing bullshiat, as usual.


Bullshiat?  You mean like the 2nd Amendment is "absolute?"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sxacho: Didn't ATF or CDC or somebody make it illegal for the feds to study the effects of gun control? I remember reading something like that.


Republicans in Congress have historically blocked the CDC from studying gun violence thanks to lobbying by the arms front called the NRA.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm certain the prevalence of laws are the only variable and there are no other societal influences as humans are very simple and are in no way influenced by a variety of factors.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Is correlation the same as causation? I used to think so, but then I took a statistics class.


Did the statistics class improve your understanding of correlation versus causation?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Such bullshiat. Next you're going to tell me that if you make it harder to vote, fewer people will vote.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Suicides and homicides are very different and should not be placed into the same category.


Why not?

The US has an unusually high incidence of murder and suicide. Because guns are so easy to acquire.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nice job CNN.  Tell us the lax gun law states have higher homicide rates, then give as examples, homicides in NY and CA, where the rates are lower.  So what's your point?  BSAB?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A gun control group has determined gun control works.
Shock.
Surprise.
Disbelief.

I'm less interested in the "gun" violence rate than I am the "violence" rate.  I don't care if someone was killed with a gun, a knife, or a farking rock.  The homicide and violent crime rates are the ones that really matter.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Let me guess, another "study" that lumps gun suicides and homicides together?  Indeed, it is.

Just for starters, the video claims that Mississippi had a "death" rate of 28.6 per 100k, but the actual homicide rate was 10.6.  Suicides and homicides are very different and should not be placed into the same category.

Everytown and their friends in the media are pushing bullshiat, as usual.


It's a lot easier to commit suicide if you have access to a firearm than if not.  Therefore, there should be a correlation.

Reducing the level of suicide is a good public policy goal, just like reducing the level of murder is.  I will agree it's worth separating the two and looking at both separately, though.  But pretending increased rates of suicides isn't a problem is not good.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know what it would take to change American attitudes and lust of firearms.  One nice thing about traveling in Europe was not seeing all the firearms related bumper stickers and hats and shirts, and open carry in Safeway.

I'm sure the usual suspects will arrive shortly to tell us on the various ways that there is nothing that can ever be done.

I do think there are soooo many guns out there that new purchase measures won't do much, but it's a start and heck, what do I know.
 
Saturn5
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ranchguy: I have first hand experience in Tucson where a felon stole a registered and restricted (form 4) weapon and local police and prosecutors failed to follow up on 1934 gun control laws and put the perp in prison for 10 years and fine him $250,000 for tax evasion. He was to serve 18 months on purchasing stolen merchandise and deported (he was mexican national).

The system will not work if laws are not followed. Form 4 items in the hands of non rightful parties should be kryptonite.


Bingo!

Once we enforce the existing laws, let's see how that works before deciding we need new laws.
Will the new ones be enforced?  If not, we can just make MORE new laws, ad nauseum.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Saturn5: A gun control group has determined gun control works.
Shock.
Surprise.
Disbelief.

I'm less interested in the "gun" violence rate than I am the "violence" rate.  I don't care if someone was killed with a gun, a knife, or a farking rock.  The homicide and violent crime rates are the ones that really matter.


"Guns don't kill people...but they sure help!" -Shoot 'Em Up

Hard to do a drive by stabbing.
 
