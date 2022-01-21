 Skip to content
(CNN)
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Check with China before picking a name as just like Hollywood, they are our masters now.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should skip Pi, or else 'muricans will try to eat it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think if we do it right, we're going to have a 2022 in which Covid doesn't dominate our lives so much," said Dr. Tom Frieden, who was director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Obama and is now the CEO and president of Resolve to Save Lives.

This entire paragraph is Exhibit 883,904 as to why Covid will dominate our lives for much of 2022.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been riding a pie wave for over 50 years.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tau will be twice as bad as pi.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: We should skip Pi, or else 'muricans will try to eat it.


I like pie.   Where do I sign up?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "I think if we do it right, we're going to have a 2022 in which Covid doesn't dominate our lives so much," said Dr. Tom Frieden, who was director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Obama and is now the CEO and president of Resolve to Save Lives.

This entire paragraph is Exhibit 883,904 as to why Covid will dominate our lives for much of 2022.


It will depend on whether people stop throwing tantrums when asked to take the most basic of precautions.  So yes, 2022 is not looking great right now.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dr. Osterholm is a relatively straight shooter who doesn't mince his words in the face of unrealistic optimism. But something bugs me about the guy....resting smug face
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pi...it circles around.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 474x315]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 474x315]


But that's a cake. Which is a pi. A piecaken?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Nadie_AZ: "I think if we do it right, we're going to have a 2022 in which Covid doesn't dominate our lives so much," said Dr. Tom Frieden, who was director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Obama and is now the CEO and president of Resolve to Save Lives.

This entire paragraph is Exhibit 883,904 as to why Covid will dominate our lives for much of 2022.

It will depend on whether people stop throwing tantrums when asked to take the most basic of precautions.  So yes, 2022 is not looking great right now.


We're STILL getting stories of people thrown off planes for not masking, so I don't think it's ever going to end.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/forget Ivermectin, drilling a hole in your head is the hottest new cure
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Omicron 2: Virus boogaloo

https://fortune.com/2022/01/21/what-is-stealth-omicron-new-covid-variant-substrain-denmark/

/and it's stealth shhhhhh
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vaccines may save us. But there's genetic evidence of past coronaviruses in se Asia changing human genetics over thousands of years.

When the pandemic started and the r0 and mortality numbers were being calculated it seemed pretty close to the 1918 pandemic that took 3 years. Based on that I calculated 2 to 3 million Americans dead. But then the vaccines came out in just a year and I was thinking 1 to 2 million dead.

Now I'm thinking 1 to 2 million dead but it's going to be with us forever. We'll be taking yearly boosters like the flu shot and the people too poor or ignorant to get their booster will continue to die and this pandemic, despite the vaccines, will show up in our genetics 5000 years from now.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Omega is the strain we have to worry about.  Science tells us Omega is "big O" to omicron's "little o".  Also, Omega will have to be the last strain, so it'll be the worst.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, not gonna happen, unless...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If omicron subsides and a new wave doesn't come crashing in a month or so later; what's next in 2022 is a ramping up of fascist rhetoric and the right completely ignoring the 1m+ Americans dead from COVID while they do a victory lap about how right they were that COVID was bullshiat from the start because it didn't kill the entire country.  Every pandemic restriction will be removed and all the red states will do everything they can to make sure any public health measures like masking or business shutdowns will never be allowed again no matter how bad the next or next or next pandemic is.  Then they'll do everything they can to disempower the people via continued gerrymandering and voter suppression and intimidation in the leadup to the 2022 midterms, in which they will attempt to outright steal any election they can to try and continue solidifying their Reich.  Probably also more right wing terrorism.  Pretty standard 'Merica stuff, really.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The next variant will be announced on March 13th.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

comrade: Vaccines may save us. But there's genetic evidence of past coronaviruses in se Asia changing human genetics over thousands of years.

When the pandemic started and the r0 and mortality numbers were being calculated it seemed pretty close to the 1918 pandemic that took 3 years. Based on that I calculated 2 to 3 million Americans dead. But then the vaccines came out in just a year and I was thinking 1 to 2 million dead.

Now I'm thinking 1 to 2 million dead but it's going to be with us forever. We'll be taking yearly boosters like the flu shot and the people too poor or ignorant to get their booster will continue to die and this pandemic, despite the vaccines, will show up in our genetics 5000 years from now.


5000 years from now???!!!

I better start preparing!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If omicron subsides and a new wave doesn't come crashing in a month or so later; what's next in 2022 is a ramping up of fascist rhetoric and the right completely ignoring the 1m+ Americans dead from COVID while they do a victory lap about how right they were that COVID was bullshiat from the start because it didn't kill the entire country.  Every pandemic restriction will be removed and all the red states will do everything they can to make sure any public health measures like masking or business shutdowns will never be allowed again no matter how bad the next or next or next pandemic is.  Then they'll do everything they can to disempower the people via continued gerrymandering and voter suppression and intimidation in the leadup to the 2022 midterms, in which they will attempt to outright steal any election they can to try and continue solidifying their Reich.  Probably also more right wing terrorism.  Pretty standard 'Merica stuff, really.


Which will be different from their actions if Omicron doesn't subside or a new wave shows up... How?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Teddy Brosevelt: If omicron subsides and a new wave doesn't come crashing in a month or so later; what's next in 2022 is a ramping up of fascist rhetoric and the right completely ignoring the 1m+ Americans dead from COVID while they do a victory lap about how right they were that COVID was bullshiat from the start because it didn't kill the entire country.  Every pandemic restriction will be removed and all the red states will do everything they can to make sure any public health measures like masking or business shutdowns will never be allowed again no matter how bad the next or next or next pandemic is.  Then they'll do everything they can to disempower the people via continued gerrymandering and voter suppression and intimidation in the leadup to the 2022 midterms, in which they will attempt to outright steal any election they can to try and continue solidifying their Reich.  Probably also more right wing terrorism.  Pretty standard 'Merica stuff, really.

Which will be different from their actions if Omicron doesn't subside or a new wave shows up... How?


Correct.  Not measureably different at all.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was a general consensus among the experts about what happens next: "We really don't know exactly,"

CNN:  fark it, let's run a lengthy article anyhow
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The monkeys!  They fly freely from within my butt!"
- Nostradamus, Canto VII, Stanza XIII
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I heard it is 3.1415926535 times more transmissible than omicron.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stopped reading after he said if we do it right.   Not going to happen, no need to read more
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fortunately, we've been "if we do it right"-ing for the past two years and look at how well that's worked out. I'm sure we'll do it right this time too and I won't have to leave the grocery store because some unmasked person is loudly coughing next to the melons ever again!
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 412x284]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
32 Comments

