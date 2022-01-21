 Skip to content
A rare victory for freedom of thought in Fascist Florida
    Florida, Expert witness, Academia, Public university, University, Expert, Florida, university's controversial conflict, Law  
wademh [TotalFark]
\Drunken Ramble On
Foolish me, my rose colored review mirror makes me think I recall a time when True Americans would feel like stopping the Government from interfering with people's right to Free Speech would be a good thing.

Of course then you get to thinking about facts and stuff like that. There was this time when this obscure little school called Berkeley had a policy against political events on campus. For various reasons, ostensibly including being above the fray, staying out of the fray, but perhaps mostly being afraid of being caught up in the fray and being seen as being on the wrong side by the politicians who controlled the purse string --- they wanted to avoid politics.

You don't want to neglect another reason. People were worried that innocent young minds went away to college and got crazy ideas in their heads. These were ideas they didn't learn at home. Some even tended to begin to show Independent Thinking, meaning thinking differently than their parents and the communities they grew up in. It wasn't considered to be Independent Thinking however, it was considered to be Indoctrination. Radicals were pushing crazy ideas into people's heads.

This sort of concern was not specific to that era. You can of course see some rather near hysteria involving McCarthyism, and you can go backwards and find other similar themes. The Scopes Monkey Trial harkens to a similar theme that echoes today. And I'm sure classically educated farkers can quote Shakespeare, Ovid, and various ancient Greeks about concerns about young adults being corrupted by strange ideas.

But it did seem like those crazy kids at Berkeley spawned something with their Free Speech movement. And for a time, it seemed like they made some actual progress. If these kids were old enough to be drafted to go off and kill people in foreign lands, maybe they had a right to think for themselves. Some even eventually decided that they were generally right about thinking that Vietnam War thing was some illegitimate combination of poorly conceived and poorly managed. The doctrine of in loco parentis was also mostly dropped and colleges didn't assume responsibility to care for the moral well being of students.

We're fighting a dangerous backslide on that. Sadly the kids themselves don't seem to be fighting back. That whole Free Speech Movement spawned at Berkeley had run its way through not only colleges but down into high schools. Yes, 14 year old kids read newspapers and paid attention to the world (there's something about knowing you {or your brother or boyfriend} might get drafted that grabs your attention). I worry we've lost much of that. I was so happy to watch Greta Thunberg thinking we might be getting back, and the March for Our Lives kids from the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. There was some hope that BLM would activate kids. But it doesn't seem to be really catching. I really wish these things would.
Esroc
In regards to kids these days not fighting back, from what I've seen they've given up hope. My teenage daughter and her friends all seem to be way more politically aware than I remember my generation being, but it's resulted in apathy. They see how farked up the world is and how nearly impossible real change has become, so they watch TikTok and keep their heads down. Most of their plans for adulthood basically boil down to "hope all the old people die off fast enough that I can find a job".
 
mistahtom
Florida problems
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
Florida. Not even once
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
Esroc: My teenage daughter and her friends all seem to be way more politically aware than I remember my generation being, but it's resulted in apathy. They see how farked up the world is and how nearly impossible real change has become, so they watch TikTok and keep their heads down.


And that's extremely depressing to consider.  I didn't give up hope until after I finished grad school and did internships and finally got a full-time job in my career field.  They haven't even had a chance to try yet.
 
Valter
NM Volunteer: Esroc: My teenage daughter and her friends all seem to be way more politically aware than I remember my generation being, but it's resulted in apathy. They see how farked up the world is and how nearly impossible real change has become, so they watch TikTok and keep their heads down.

And that's extremely depressing to consider.  I didn't give up hope until after I finished grad school and did internships and finally got a full-time job in my career field.  They haven't even had a chance to try yet.


A New Hope came out before I was born.

We're damned.
 
Damette
Really? You see the youth not fighting back? Look at whose at the protests? Greta Thunberg, Andrea Gorman. that kid in Fremont, CA who designed and sold STEM kits for kids stuck at home in the pandemic. The youth are interested and working hard, it's that the adults often choose not to listen. Or tell them they're too young to understand. Or i remember when so and so happened. Open your eyes a bit and you'd be amazed by what kids these days are accomplishing. #proudmomofactiveteen
 
Damette
Oh and imagine shaming kids for not solving the problems that the adults of yesteryear created. How dare they!?!
 
ScrimBoy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
