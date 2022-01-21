 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   That rabbi who escaped with his congregants from the hostage situation in Texas by throwing a chair at their attacker? This is the man who taught him how to throw a chair. No, not Bobby Knight   (slate.com) divider line
22
    More: Hero, Judaism, Israel, Torah, Shabbat, Rabbi, training look, Halakha, Jewish communities  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 6:14 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This lady is his Master. "Master, how will I know when I'm ready for the table?" "Ohhhh Grasshopper, start with a chair, then you move up to the tables."
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavis: Rooted in the Tao
Youtube lUDVIXTuzik
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Furniture only breaks over someone's back the first time in movies. You can really hurt another person with a chair.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Combustion: This lady is his Master. "Master, how will I know when I'm ready for the table?" "Ohhhh Grasshopper, start with a chair, then you move up to the tables."
[media1.giphy.com image 460x259]


We are done here
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would've hid behind the table for cover, then blasted him with my pulse rifle. But that's just me. *pewpew*
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Furniture only breaks over someone's back the first time in movies. You can really hurt another person with a chair.


I think that was the point.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Furniture only breaks over someone's back the first time in movies. You can really hurt another person with a chair.


Depends on the chair.

I wouldn't want to get hit with a chair from an solid wood Amish dining set, for example. Folding chair would be alright though
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did not know this shooped version existed.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: This lady is his Master. "Master, how will I know when I'm ready for the table?" "Ohhhh Grasshopper, start with a chair, then you move up to the tables."
[media1.giphy.com image 460x259]


She caught a folding chair that was thrown at her.

More impressive than chucking the table
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Glad the hero tag is appropriately used and I'm glad everything ended well.

/except for the guy who FAFO'd
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who teaches another person how to throw a chair?  How is that a life skill people pass on?  I get that it worked in this very specific situation, but it's not like you can make a trade out of it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

12349876: Did not know this shooped version existed.
[media2.giphy.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wasn't Jesus good with table-fu?   Must be because he was a carpenter.
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Combustion: This lady is his Master. "Master, how will I know when I'm ready for the table?" "Ohhhh Grasshopper, start with a chair, then you move up to the tables."
[media1.giphy.com image 460x259]

She caught a folding chair that was thrown at her.

More impressive than chucking the table


Got to be honest, I wouldn't have assumed I could pick up and toss that table. I'm impressed by the confidence.
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: iheartscotch: Furniture only breaks over someone's back the first time in movies. You can really hurt another person with a chair.

Depends on the chair.

I wouldn't want to get hit with a chair from an solid wood Amish dining set, for example. Folding chair would be alright though


I think I would prefer to avoid being hit by any errant furniture regardless of its provenance.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chair throwing is valuable skill
goldfrapp
Youtube x_Cky2ffyb4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBZwdNgn0iA
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Valter: pastramithemosterotic: iheartscotch: Furniture only breaks over someone's back the first time in movies. You can really hurt another person with a chair.

Depends on the chair.

I wouldn't want to get hit with a chair from an solid wood Amish dining set, for example. Folding chair would be alright though

I think I would prefer to avoid being hit by any errant furniture regardless of its provenance.


Dammit, I always think of the clever thing to say after I click add comment. I'm so glad we don't have an edit post functionality.

You've been hit by - you've been struck by a smooth chairminal.

Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal (Official Video)
Youtube h_D3VFfhvs4
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's one thing I learned when I was young and not as good at controlling my temper as I should've been: if you're arguing with someone and you pick up a chair as if to throw it, you will suddenly have their complete and undivided attention. It's the ultimate talking pillow.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Wasn't Jesus good with table-fu?   Must be because he was a carpenter.


Jesus Was A B-Boy (feat. Jemeni)
Youtube iVlxvCm-DfY
wxjBEWyquhw
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where does it say Jesus was a carpenter? Is that the literal translation of the greek?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: iheartscotch: Furniture only breaks over someone's back the first time in movies. You can really hurt another person with a chair.

Depends on the chair.

I wouldn't want to get hit with a chair from an solid wood Amish dining set, for example. Folding chair would be alright though


Until you get it right in the face/noggin, then it hurts.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.