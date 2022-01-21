 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   It's a chupacabra   (wpxi.com) divider line
15
    More: Unlikely, Dog, Behavior-wise, 1987 singles, English-language films, neighbor's loose dog, Christina Eyth, much question, genetic testing  
•       •       •

615 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 3:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi GUIZE!

Boy Howdy is this a cold winter. Not like my South American habitat. But I do enjoy some hot coco and a nap by the fire. And then huddle under your bed to play "GOT YOUR LEG" ...it's all in good fun...BTW, send more goats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think if it was a coyote it would have gone ballistic at this point...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coyote with mange.
Attention Idiots: stop bringing wild animals into your house because they look cold to you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I think if it was a coyote it would have gone ballistic at this point...


If it was a pup (even an older one) and cold and hungry enough, not necessarily.  Some get abandoned or their mothers get chomped and they still don't know what to do, and they're still in dependent mode due to their age.  Those can socialize quite nicely - usually how you get the "technically wild animal but in temperament no not really"-type pets and livestock.  No guarantees of course, it's still wild at that point, but they tend to respond to attempts at care/etc. because they don't really know how to do for themselves, and they know they're small and vulnerable compared to what's running around out there
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A coyote is a dog 🤔
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
CHUPATHINGY!
chupathingy
Youtube _yq_0KuXu64
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coyote or dog? Why not both?
/they can interbreed
//eastern 'yotes tend to be 10% dog as it is. And a quarter wolf.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No it's a chupaverga
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size


/farkbligatory
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Appears to be a leopard.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
IT'S A STREETLIGHT!
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Coyote with a bad case of mange or a coywolf with a bad case of mange. To give some context, This was a case of a fox with a bad case of mange from the same area.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.