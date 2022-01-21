 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "New York's mayor is getting paid in bitcoin. But can he pay the bills with it?" - TLDR: no   (theguardian.com) divider line
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will buying a ball gag improve my sex life?

/still no.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet he's getting paid in US$.

I'll bet you any amount of money that he didn't say "pay me X bitcoins every month".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TFA mentions that.  He's pain in dollars, which are converted to Bitcoin on Coinbase. Then he has to convert back to dollars to spend it.  But he'll probably hold onto it as an "investment", which raises the question of how he's paying his bills otherwise.

What a f*cking idiotic, pseudo-innovative bullshiat grandstand that no one will give a shiat about come election time.

He's a vegan, too, BTW, and loves to talk about how he has swagger.  So really, kind of a perfect storm of douche.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's really sticking it to the banks!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How does New York suck so bad at picking mayors?  Does nobody normal want to run?  Or are the voters just braindead there?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He's really sticking it to the banks!


I believe the proper term is bankster.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing has actual value, just the value we assign to it. We're just a bunch of penguins with shiny rocks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just turn the bills into NFTs and buy them
 
Jesterling
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


smrt
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are his crypto assets easily auditable?  Or is this the future of political bookkeeping?
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It buys a whole lot of word salad.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Why would anyone normal want to run?
 
neongoats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's be fair, even my shiatty city has bitcoin atms here and there. Do they not exist in nyc? Also I mean, anything that can take paypal is somewhere he can spend his crypto.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I would think a high profile gig like that would be a quick stepping stone to higher office like governor or Senate for someone with such ambitions.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You may have heard that Bitcoin is a great economic equalizer that will right the evils of finance and wealth.  What you may not know is that while 10% of Americans own 70% of America's total wealth, 5% of Bitcoin investors own 95% of Bitcoin's wealth.

https://bitinfocharts.com/top-100-richest-bitcoin-addresses.html

10.55% of all Bitcoins, are owned by just 85 accounts.  That represents 0.0004% of the total.

But at least it's not Doge.  1 account owns 23.5% of all Doge.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dumb. If you want bitcoins take your paycheck and buy them yourself.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The concept of using bitcoin for anything transactional is bonkers. Well i mean using bitcoin for anything else than a gamble is bonkers, but still.

Its swung like 10% in value just today.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nothing has actual value, just the value we assign to it. We're just a bunch of penguins with shiny rocks.


Are you looking at my shiny rocks?  Best be not looking at my shiny rocks.  That's how you get the pecker, buddy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Then his hard drive crashes and poof gone.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I think there are a few problems with running NYC, which is similar to any other large organization.

1.  Many things are out of your control.  Crime rates shot up everywhere in the US during the pandemic.  It's in every city.  Every mayor is getting blamed for this even though nothing largely changed.  No one knows why crime fell consistently from the mid 90s through 2019 either.  So, until crime inches down again, any NYC mayor will be blamed for not fixing it.

2.  New Yorkers, like a lot of the residents of Northeast and Midwest cities, will turn on you like that.  Look at the sports teams.  It's the same thing.  "Throw the bums out' always arises no matter what.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

?
yt3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: Then his hard drive crashes and poof gone.


Naa he'll keep them with some crypto company, you know the ones that get hacked every other month.

Poof gone.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's buying the dip.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: TFA mentions that.  He's pain in dollars, which are converted to Bitcoin on Coinbase. Then he has to convert back to dollars to spend it.  But he'll probably hold onto it as an "investment", which raises the question of how he's paying his bills otherwise.


The guy has had a successful career. He did 20 years as a cop and retired as a captain so has a decent pension from that and also made a decent wage. He is over 55 so is collecting on his NY state Senate pension. The city gives him a house to live in.

I mean if he suddenly buys a lamborghini i'll ask questions, but i don't think its anything fishy.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So are you just supposed to hold on to your crypto forever? I mean, why sell if it could be worth billions some day, right? Is anyone actually, legitimately getting their money back from any of this stuff, or does your regular money just disappear into the void of crypto money and there it stays, never to return, while you get to bray on twitter about how you're a bitcoin millionaire etc.?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's in every city.  Every mayor is getting blamed for this even though nothing largely changed.


Some of the things NYC did around bail reform and what wouldn't land you in rikers for a biatchanged, and the city as a whole has really turned on those policies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

That's like MOBSTER and BANKER all in one! That's brilliant!

Let me go tell /bitcoin about this!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cool.  Question raised, question answered.  I like that.

Thank you kindly.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out what I could pay with Dunning-Krugerrands.  Landlord won't take them, cash or credit card only.  Electric co-op is cash or credit card only.  Same with student loans.  Same with credit card monthly payments.  Car insurance, renters insurance, internet provider, all automatic withdrawals from my bank account that do cash or credit card only.  Most of my grocery shopping is at Walmart, and I do not think they take fake money, just cash and credit card.  All of my living history vendors are cash, postal money order, and credit card only.  I can't think of any place where I shop regularly or irregularly that would even take fake money.  Just cash or credit card.  So what would be the use of being paid in fake money?  I'd have to cash it out and hope that it hasn't lost value between receiving it and converting it to real money.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uhhhhh, wat? No he isn't. He's getting paid in US dollars like normal. He says he's converting it to Bitcoin - that's not getting paid in Bitcoin.

Might as well say I get paid in smart home bullshiat, food, and car parts.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the hell. This guy just seems like a colossal moron.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yeah, I read that in the NY Post too.  Everyone hates it.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nothing has actual value, just the value we assign to it. We're just a bunch of penguins with shiny rocks.


Also food, shelter, medical supplies...but I guess that assumes you value your own life.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every action Adams has taken in his first few months of NYC mayor has screamed grift machine.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Swaggerless-like typing detected.

// jk
 
