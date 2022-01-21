 Skip to content
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wordle: https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/
Byrdle: https://rbrignall.github.io/byrdle/
Sweardle: https://www.sweardle.com/
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw lewdle mentioned on twitter yesterday.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: I saw lewdle mentioned on twitter yesterday.


Found it. https://www.lewdlegame.com/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absurdle: https://qntm.org/files/wordle/index.html
Qiktionary: https://www.qiktionary.com (a similar game, not derived from Wordle)
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I need a version that nobody else knows about so that I can reference it obscurely in threads where people are talking about the ones they're currently playing.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Queerdle the yassification for gays
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have you got "Mastermind" yet? How about that game that Lewis Caroll invented. The one where you start with a chosen word and have to turn it into another word, the "target", one letter at a time, each line being a word
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Have you got "Mastermind" yet? How about that game that Lewis Caroll invented. The one where you start with a chosen word and have to turn it into another word, the "target", one letter at a time, each line being a word


I think they were called Word Ladders when I was a youth. Pretty sure Games Magazine would have them once in a while.
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: sno man: I saw lewdle mentioned on twitter yesterday.

Found it. https://www.lewdlegame.com/


The wife is on a conference call, and is now trying not to snort tuna sub out of her nose :)

/yeah, we're both wordle fans
 
Resin33
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is an adversarial version of Josh Wardle's excellent Wordle. "Adversarial" means that Absurdle is actively trying to avoid giving you the answer. With each guess, Absurdle reveals as little information as possible, changing the secret word if need be. (Well, sort of: here is a detailed explanation.) Other than that, the rules are the same as Wordle's, except you have unlimited guesses. You'll need them! The best possible score in Absurdle is 4 guesses.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of Beadle.
 
Resin33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I borked that post!

Absurdle: https://qntm.org/files/wordle/index.html

It is Wordle, but it changes the correct word to avoid the letters you guessed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lewis Carroll's game:

https://www.teach-this.com/images/games/lewis-carrolls-game.pdf

Example: turn FARK into THIS
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: sno man: I saw lewdle mentioned on twitter yesterday.

Found it. https://www.lewdlegame.com/


Got it in 2.  That can't last that long.  Nowhere near a vast supply of five-letter swear words.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Hankie Fest: sno man: I saw lewdle mentioned on twitter yesterday.

Found it. https://www.lewdlegame.com/

Got it in 2.  That can't last that long.  Nowhere near a vast supply of five-letter swear words.


Got the Byrdle in 3.  Wordle in 4.

This is probably good for my aging brain.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, try Absurdle at least once. It stretches your brain differently.
 
sniderman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resin33: Well I borked that post!

Absurdle: https://qntm.org/files/wordle/index.html

It is Wordle, but it changes the correct word to avoid the letters you guessed.


OK, this has become a new favorite.
 
amb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got Wordle and Byrdle in 3, but sweardle didn't get in 4. They have a pretty loose definition of swearing.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The what now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wordmaster.

Same as Wordle, but you can play as much as you want.
 
Resin33
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sniderman: Resin33: Well I borked that post!

Absurdle: https://qntm.org/files/wordle/index.html

It is Wordle, but it changes the correct word to avoid the letters you guessed.

OK, this has become a new favorite.


Yeah, I'm farking hooked on Absurdle.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Curdle
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never underestimate how wealthy people become being the second person to sell a thing.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, I found out about something one day before a Fark post about it! Guess that means I'm only a couple weeks behind the general population. I appreciate the color blind mode since it's a literal headache trying to decipher between red/green/gray.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I Like Turtles
Youtube FQzmmENBvLk
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anything is better than a game of turdle.
 
