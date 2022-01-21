 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Death by carrots   (msn.com)
kdawg7736
52 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
51 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
51 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
50 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
49 minutes ago  
EnzoTheCoder
36 minutes ago  
Still better than broccoli.
 
X-Geek
18 minutes ago  
As far as I know, no one has ever actually died from "Death by Chocolate".
 
Driver
18 minutes ago  
Jack Sabbath
17 minutes ago  
Well, at least the guy died attaining awesome eyesight.
 
Myk-House of El
17 minutes ago  
Carrot Juice is Murder
invictus2
15 minutes ago  

/ damn you lol
 
epyonyx
13 minutes ago  
What's up, doc?
 
LewDux
11 minutes ago  
Eels - Last Stop: This Town
Jurodan
7 minutes ago  
This?
 
LewDux
7 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Still better than broccoli.


FFFFFOOOL!
Science Facts, Broccoli : Cartoon Sushi
ZMugg
1 minute ago  
Wanted for questioning.
 
Prof. Frink
less than a minute ago  

X-Geek: As far as I know, no one has ever actually died from "Death by Chocolate".


I'm not aware of any where the chocolate product is specifically "death by chocolate", but if you want choking to death on chocolate:
23-year-old med-student on cake
Another cake
Child on Cadbury mini-eggs

And of course there is Christiana Edmunds, who laced chocolate creams with strychnine at a sweets-shop.
 
