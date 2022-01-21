 Skip to content
 
Father posts pics of what his son is fed for lunch at school. Looks like a cat used the tray as a litter box
65
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Christopher Vangellow shared pictures of meals severed in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in upstate New York, including a number of unappetising beige meals.

The meals were severed? Oh my God, why would they do that? Trauma on top of crappy food; that just seems cruel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in France:

bonjourparis.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Christopher Vangellow shared pictures of meals severed in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in upstate New York, including a number of unappetising beige meals.

The meals were severed? Oh my God, why would they do that? Trauma on top of crappy food; that just seems cruel.


Maybe those are not chicken fingers... they are severed human fingers, battered and fried?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weird.

I wonder why that's like this.

Probably nothing to do with the systematic defunding of public education.

Not at all.

Nope.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldRod: Maybe those are not chicken fingers... they are severed human fingers, battered and fried?


Ladyfingers they taste just like ladyfingers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldRod: Pocket Ninja: Christopher Vangellow shared pictures of meals severed in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in upstate New York, including a number of unappetising beige meals.

The meals were severed? Oh my God, why would they do that? Trauma on top of crappy food; that just seems cruel.

Maybe those are not chicken fingers... they are severed human fingers, battered and fried?


You think a school administration would splurge on something as extravagant as long pig?

Come on now.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shostie: Weird.

I wonder why that's like this.

Probably nothing to do with the systematic defunding of public education.

Not at all.

Nope.


It has to do with payoffs and lazy administrators.  My school district out here in the middle of nowhere has under 300 students, pre-K - 12.  They get fresh food every day, because that's cheaper and the superintendent isn't sitting on his ass trying to figure out ways to look like he's doing his job while not actually doing his job.  If your administration doesn't give a shiat, and your Cafeteria Manager doesn't want to spend time on actual food, and most don't, it's much easier to just sign a contract and take what's delivered.

It's a f*cking outrage.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funniest part of the article:

The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has responded with a statement to Mr Vangellow's post: "In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph," said Superintendent of Schools Dr William Collins

So he gets 5 cat turds instead 4. That's much better
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shostie: Weird.

I wonder why that's like this.

Probably nothing to do with the systematic defunding of public education.

Not at all.

Nope.


I wonder if research might show that the same contractors for dining services for prisons 'sever' school lunches.

Even if not, it's the same shiatty principle.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've passed turds bigger than those chicken fingers. Those are more like chicken fingernails.
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: OldRod: Pocket Ninja: Christopher Vangellow shared pictures of meals severed in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in upstate New York, including a number of unappetising beige meals.

The meals were severed? Oh my God, why would they do that? Trauma on top of crappy food; that just seems cruel.

Maybe those are not chicken fingers... they are severed human fingers, battered and fried?

You think a school administration would splurge on something as extravagant as long pig?

Come on now.

[th.bing.com image 649x365]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: Pocket Ninja: Christopher Vangellow shared pictures of meals severed in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in upstate New York, including a number of unappetising beige meals.

The meals were severed? Oh my God, why would they do that? Trauma on top of crappy food; that just seems cruel.

Maybe those are not chicken fingers... they are severed human fingers, battered and fried?


They belong to the last kid that snapped a few photos.

Let's see you take pictures now, Ansel.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone flip the switch on the Jamie Oliver signal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
School lunches around the world:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
By the way, I grew up on Alabama school lunch in a school with a high percentage of students on free or reduced price lunch. We ate garbage, but at least there was enough of it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Funniest part of the article:

The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has responded with a statement to Mr Vangellow's post: "In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph," said Superintendent of Schools Dr William Collins

So he gets 5 cat turds instead 4. That's much better


THERE ARE FOUR TURDS!
 
Rythsys
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I wonder if research might show that the same contractors for dining services for prisons 'sever' school lunches.


Isn't this true? I swear I learned this at one time.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wasn't any better in the 80s.  Pack the kid a sandwich!
Yes, I know for some kids, that's their only food. But fixing poverty and childhood hunger shouldn't be the responsibility of the school district. That's a separate problem.
 
spleef420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've had better meals in jail.

We treat criminals better than children, no wonder we're so farked up as a society.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw this stuff in the Bronx Zoo once. Gorillas were throwing it at each other.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Duh, they can eat their freedom for lunch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Shostie: Weird.

I wonder why that's like this.

Probably nothing to do with the systematic defunding of public education.

Not at all.

Nope.

I wonder if research might show that the same contractors for dining services for prisons 'sever' school lunches.

Even if not, it's the same shiatty principle.


Nah, prison food looks much better than those pics:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shred the carrots, cut up the chicken fingers, and you almost have the fixings for a chicken katsudon.

I'd swap out the sauce, though.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is what happens when Republicans are allowed to manage a school lunch program.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Walker: Funniest part of the article:

The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has responded with a statement to Mr Vangellow's post: "In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph," said Superintendent of Schools Dr William Collins

So he gets 5 cat turds instead 4. That's much better

THERE ARE FOUR TURDS!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chocolate milk with fried chicken?
Oh, hard barfy pass...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So pack a friggin sandwich and your kid won't have that problem.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dad should make the kid a brown-bag lunch.

/I never once ate a school meal as a student.  (As a teacher, I was less picky.)
 
Resin33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is a perfectly adequate lunch for a child. Maybe stop fattening up your kids and they won't be so hungry after lunch?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chocolate Malk?!

F*cking spoiled brats.
 
Blackstone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wonder if the complaining parent also complains if the school district asks for a tax increase to generate more funding ?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No breadtangle of pizza? They don't take pics on those days....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Friday was pizza day in the 70s.
 
brizbon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Cant provide for your own kids. This must be the governments fault
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's biatching about the amount of food? Sure he's not American? That's all I eat for lunch some days. Looks fairly nutritious.

For a 16-year old, maybe that's a bit light. For a grade schooler, they won't eat all that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Blackstone: Wonder if the complaining parent also complains if the school district asks for a tax increase to generate more funding ?


This is in New York, so he's probably paying more every election and watching things get worse. But on the upside, principal salaries are on the upswing!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: School lunches around the world:
[Fark user image image 850x510]


Most Americans kids wouldn't eat the others.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resin33: That is a perfectly adequate lunch for a child. Maybe stop fattening up your kids and they won't be so hungry after lunch?


it's got all the major food groups: fat, salt and simple carbs.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crappy cold pizza at my HS was 1 or 2 days week. The other days were just the worst shiat you could imagine. This was 20+ years ago. Now 40% of the population is overweight or obese to morbidly obese. My generation and all after never learned how to cook and rely on fast food and takeout, plus entire ailes of frozen crap. It's sad.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rythsys: atomic-age: I wonder if research might show that the same contractors for dining services for prisons 'sever' school lunches.

Isn't this true? I swear I learned this at one time.


It's at least truthy, but likely true. That lunch is significantly worse than anything I was served, and I stress that that is an accomplishment.

We were served a canned pear half with a dollop of mayonnaise, grated welfare cheese, and a maraschino cherry on it. Almost every day.

For years I thought I hated pears. Turns out that fresh ones are delightful, not that you'd know from what they fed us. Absolutely everything had government cheese on it, because that was one way the school could feed us.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resin33: perfectly adequate


America, aim lower.

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh man, here come all the fark libertarians.
 
buster_v
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOOK - schools are bound by ridiculous rules (from the state and federal government) about what they are allowed to serve, they have to make shiat that kids (maybe) will eat AND they're only allowed to charge $2.50 for the lunch.

If you told me that I could get a prepared lunch at my place of work and that it would only be $2.50 -  I think I would eat it and not be super fussy about it!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Orange poops, brown poops, little itty bitty white poops and a small carton of malk.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I teach in a public school - we just built a new building but before Covid hit you could have a lunch that looked "better" than those pictures in the thread above for any country.  Salads, fresh veggies and fruits, custom sub sandwiches (seriously they had a sub bar where you custom made what you wanted...) and as  much as you wanted of anything besides the protein.  They "made" the kids take a piece of fruit or veggie with their lunch even when they didnt want to (most promptly threw it in the trash)

Of course with Covid everything has to be prepackaged, contained or otherwise limited....   I guess a lot of what you see on the school tray depends on where you are, even within the US.  95% of the kids dont give a damn, they take a piece of pizza, whatever else they're "forced" to take, eat the pizza and trash everything else.... but its not for lack of trying or having appetizing things available... at least not everywhere.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Then after lunch, we'd run over to the tetanus factory known as the jungle gym, which was conveniently built on pavement, so you had extra incentive to not fall off of the monkey bars.
 
focusthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every comfortable family that has their kid eat a school lunch is taking away from a poor kid that relies on that meal.   Kids throw away a LOT of food.  So, budgets and ingredients are spread too thin to cover the poor.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Oh man, here come all the fark libertarians.


Do not let your children become addicted to food, it will take hold of them and they will resent its absence.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: School lunches around the world:
[Fark user image 850x510]


Yes, every single school in those countries serve lunches of that quality, especially Brazil where ~30% of the population is in poverty.
 
