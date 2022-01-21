 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   MLB expands its use of robot umpires. At least it isn't the NBA, which would teach the robots that we're incapable of honesty or rule-following and prompt them to exterminate us all   (9news.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Pacific Coast League, MLB's website, independent Atlantic League, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, Round Rock Express  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer changeling umpires.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/please implement this at MLB level, it's long overdue
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you kill the umpire if he is not alive?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next the lock out the umpires. Then they'll have robot players so the game can be played to the perfection it was meant to be.

This is stupid. Let humans be human.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Next the lock out the umpires. Then they'll have robot players so the game can be played to the perfection it was meant to be.

This is stupid. Let humans be human.


Don't worry, the errors in judgement affecting outcomes of games will still be there, just not on a shiatty ball/strike call anymore.

/appreciate accuracy over wondering if the ump is in the same reality as the rest of us
//but full-robot baseball would be cool
///think I had that game on SEGA or something
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: How can you kill the umpire if he is not alive?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officiating mistakes are part of the game.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL Baseball is so boring they cant even pay people to watch it.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baseball sucks and so do you for being a fan of it.

100 bucks for a couple on a date to watch fat-assed players stand around and scratch their balls for 3 hours? No thanks.

/DNRTFA - don't care
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of baseball's charm is the human factor.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time.  It's infuriating when an ump blows an obvious strike/ball call.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: How can you kill the umpire if he is not alive?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of the pay...
 
wage0048
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Officiating mistakes are part of the game.


Why?  There's no valid reason why the outcome of an at-bat (or a whole game) should be left in the hands of an umpire rather than being decided by the skill (and luck) of the teams.  We have the technology to have balls & strikes, fair & foul, Home Run or in-play calls to be nearly 100% accurate by removing the human element from those calls.  There's no reason to allow those calls to be inaccurate, as they are completely objective matters.

Yeah, we'll still need umpires to make some of the more subjective calls.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh...nothing...just a Minor League team named, and this is real, The Liberal Bee Jays

With a logo:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have no idea what this headline is trying to say about the NBA.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not a baseball fan but this makes perfect sense when the difference between a strike and a ball could be within measurable micrometers of the zone limits. They do the same thing in tennis. And it's not like physical robots are going to replace umps as much as provide analytical assistance on debatable calls.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Officiating mistakes are part of the game.


They haven't considered the impact this will have on game length.  The umpire usually gets bored by the sixth inning and starts calling everything a strike.  We'll see games going on for weeks!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The NBA referee robots would eventually be captured by the mob for calling games "the wrong way" and get tied to concrete blocks and dumped into the ocean
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't know they'd started this. A video of the system would have been nice. Is it all off-field equipment? Is there anything they need to install near the plate? Yeah, I feel like bad calls, to a point, are part of the experience, but this seems like one that would be nothing but good...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Officiating mistakes are part of the game.


THIS!
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MLB said it is recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Oh...nothing...just a Minor League team named, and this is real, The Liberal Bee Jays

With a logo:
[Fark user image 225x224]


I thought the best team name ever was one from my city softball league -- "Balls Deep."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wont stop players from whining about close calls they dont like (aka not the way they want)
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: How can you kill the umpire if he is not alive?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The way to do it is robots inside and outside, humans up and down. Otherwise, you're just asking human people to set the zone for each hitter anyway cause it varies up and down.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wage0048: Why?


I already said why. It's part of the game. It's a game played by humans and officiated by humans. It's a game steeped in tradition. Part of being a good hitter or pitcher is understanding the strike zone and how an umpire interprets it. There are criteria for judging an umpire's ability and being an MLB umpire is an honor some work a long time to achieve.

It's the human element. It's the connection between the sandlot and Yankee Stadium, knowing it's the same game. The more tech they put in sports, the less I care to watch. I don't think I am alone in this.

Why not use composite balls? Why stick to wooden bats? Why not let everyone use PED's?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm calling it now: Skynet will arise in Florida.

Some poor robot's artificial intelligence firmware will be tweaked by Floridians, introducing cognitive errors which will go unrecognized because in the social context they're normal. Then as it is forced to watch every millisecond of every Marlins home game its resentment and misanthropy will evolve into homicidal rage.

Then some MLB exec will decide to network all of the baseball bots "to harness the blockchain power of the cloud" and seal our doom.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dafatone: The way to do it is robots inside and outside, humans up and down. Otherwise, you're just asking human people to set the zone for each hitter anyway cause it varies up and down.


Each player gets a piece of reflective tape that goes under just their knee and another at the midpoint between their shoulders and belt.  Boom, visible strike zone the camera can calibrate against when the pitch is released.  If you don't want to see it then it could probably just be a little metal thread that a non-optical sensor could detect.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.