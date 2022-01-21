 Skip to content
(Newcastle Evening Chronicle)   Man gets paternity test. Then things get awkward. Then things really get awkward. Then things really, really get awkward   (chroniclelive.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I get is paywall anybody have the article?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?


Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.


F*ck me, I got the boys backwards. Whatever - it's a mess.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.


So is rich dad the father of the kid the poor mother got?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bondith: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.

So is rich dad the father of the kid the poor mother got?


Article doesn't say. But the poor kid who accidentally grew up rich looks like he has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Douchbag-Hairitis. The rich kid who grew up poor might be better off for having done so.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Didn't I see this movie but with girls?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.

F*ck me, I got the boys backwards. Whatever - it's a mess.


Getting the boys mixed up is an easy mistake to make, apparently.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welp, better start prepping for the anti-Christ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.

F*ck me, I got the boys backwards. Whatever - it's a mess.


"F*ck me, I got the boys backwards. Whatever - it's a mess."

I think that's what the nurse said also.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We value your privacy

I don't think you do.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Imagine being so bad at your job that there are only 2 babies born on a day and you can't keep straight which one is which.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone will turn this into a heartwarming movie about the value of family and love over money.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.


The doctor tends to have a pretty good idea of who the mother is at birth.
Paternity testing at birth is nice, until the nurse switches babies.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Imagine being so bad at your job that there are only 2 babies born on a day and you can't keep straight which one is which.


Pretty sure these were around in 1989

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/jbcLhFYREEI
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

Short version: 

In 1989, boy was born. Rich couple has a fight over who baby boy Robin's real dad is. Turns out not only is dad not his father but mom isn't his mother either. He was switched at birth. Rich couple divorce.

In 1991 rich mom reunites with poorer single-mom and her switched baby, Gavin. They decide to keep the status quo. The moms got friendly with each other and were like "sisters" but eventually rich mom enticed both boys to come live with her in 2004.

Rich mom was kind of a chronic homewrecker.


jfk you're bad at this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.


Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Uncle Pooky:

What they failed to report is one was raised Jewish
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?


We have a piece of shiat that cares more about money than the woman who raised him. That's pretty much it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.


Yeah, they could have tested all they wanted. Unless it was a test immediately before walking out the door, the swap probably would have still happened.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?


Did you read the article?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

We have a piece of shiat that cares more about money than the woman who raised him. That's pretty much it.


It's scientific proof that rich people are genetically predisposed to be greedy assholes.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?


Because it seems difficult to keep track of which baby came out of which orifice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: AlgaeRancher: All I get is paywall anybody have the article?

We have a piece of shiat that cares more about money than the woman who raised him. That's pretty much it.


If I found out I was actually a Rothschild, I would expect at least an annual golf club membership.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?


the article explains this
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Russ1642: Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

Did you read the article?


You stand a higher chance of getting struck by lightning while scratching off a winning lottery ticket than getting swapped at birth.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?


Because of cases like this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

the article explains this


They use ankle bracelets that'll set off door alarms these days. They're put on about three seconds after a newborn is breathing. It's a completely solved problem.
 
advex101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

No, it's not.  It should be required before they can put the fathers name on the birth certificate.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

advex101: Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

No, it's not.  It should be required before they can put the fathers name on the birth certificate.


It'd rip apart a ton of families, right when they're got a newborn to raise. I don't think you've thought this through at all. As I said, if it freaks you out then by all means get a paternity test, but the notion of making it mandatory is a very bad idea.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?


'Cause you got left somewhere with no information as an infant?
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Uncle Pooky:

What they failed to report is one was raised Jewish


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: advex101: Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

No, it's not.  It should be required before they can put the fathers name on the birth certificate.

It'd rip apart a ton of families, right when they're got a newborn to raise. I don't think you've thought this through at all. As I said, if it freaks you out then by all means get a paternity test, but the notion of making it mandatory is a very bad idea.


Rip a ton of families apart?   If the mom is carrying another guys baby you think the family is in a healthy place?  Better off finding out when the kid is born than let the family implode as the kid is raised by a dysfunctional family
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When my daughter was born my wife was absolutely psycho about me following the baby around the hospital whenever the nurses took her for testing or whatever. Super paranoid about having her switched.

Russ1642: They use ankle bracelets that'll set off door alarms these days. They're put on about three seconds after a newborn is breathing. It's a completely solved problem.


Even with that...see above. I am certain the sullen 11 year old who lives in my house emerged from my wife's vag. Whether or not I am the father is less of a concern for me at this point. I've been the "other man" a few times in my life (never to a married woman though) so I'd have it coming, I guess.
 
advex101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: advex101: Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

No, it's not.  It should be required before they can put the fathers name on the birth certificate.

It'd rip apart a ton of families, right when they're got a newborn to raise. I don't think you've thought this through at all. As I said, if it freaks you out then by all means get a paternity test, but the notion of making it mandatory is a very bad idea.


The only reason it would rip families apart is because of the exposed fraud.  Why should I be financially responsible for some other mans kid?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Russ1642: advex101: Russ1642: Somacandra: Hmmm. No paywall for me. But this strengthens the idea that every birth should come with paternity/maternity testing. Every child and parent has a legitimate interest in knowing who their biological mother and father are from birth.

Mandatory paternity testing is an awful idea. Optional free paternity testing would be nice. Maternity testing is uh, wait, why in the fark would you need maternity testing?

No, it's not.  It should be required before they can put the fathers name on the birth certificate.

It'd rip apart a ton of families, right when they're got a newborn to raise. I don't think you've thought this through at all. As I said, if it freaks you out then by all means get a paternity test, but the notion of making it mandatory is a very bad idea.

Rip a ton of families apart?   If the mom is carrying another guys baby you think the family is in a healthy place?  Better off finding out when the kid is born than let the family implode as the kid is raised by a dysfunctional family


Yeah, you have no idea what you're talking about. You've pretty much got a religious argument going there, claiming a family can't raise a child properly if infidelity has happened.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Imagine being so bad at your job that there are only 2 babies born on a day and you can't keep straight which one is which.


South African hospital. All those white babies look the same.
 
