(Guardian)   One of the last Covid-free places on Earth finally reopens its borders. What could possibly go wrong?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
alice_600
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am so not surprised by this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would you do that?  That's how you get COVID.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how North Sentinel Island is doing covid-wise
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still Covid free.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two thirds!

You almost have to try to get numbers like that...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I wonder how North Sentinel Island is doing covid-wise


You would be dead before you find out.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Vlad_the_Inaner: I wonder how North Sentinel Island is doing covid-wise

You would be dead before you find out.


Not if they allowed me to take an AR with several 30 round mags ready to go.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 313x643]

[Fark user image image 720x899]


Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh. I would have guess Bhutan. That's a place I would visit if I could.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: Huh. I would have guess Bhutan. That's a place I would visit if I could.


Bhut stuff?
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What could possibly go wrong, besides everything?
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: Valter: Huh. I would have guess Bhutan. That's a place I would visit if I could.

Bhut stuff?


.....no

Their monarch is the Dragon King.

They wear fancy clothes as normal daywear.

It seems like a fantasyland but it's just real life for them. Also it's friggen beautiful.

Bhutan.
 
