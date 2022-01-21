 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Little Rock family cited for toys, 'excessive balls' in front yard. No word on status of squirrels   (fox16.com) divider line
40
    More: Awkward, Service of process, Michelle Herrera, Arkansas, One Little Rock family, emptier yard, notice of a code violation, LITTLE ROCK, Explanation  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Herrera says they told her someone had complained about a "daycare" operating out of the home,

I'm guessing it was more about this than just the existence of balls.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to crank up a recording of screaming children.  Let the farkers listen to that for awhile.  They'll forget all about the balls.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't squirrels one of the 4 food groups in that part of the world?
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.


Two toilets?

Fancy.
 
tjmull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aren't squirrels one of the 4 food groups in that part of the world?


Not recently since they read that squirrels are high in cholesterol.

/I kid - people in that part of the country can't read
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing balls of the Truck Nuts type are still perfectly fine to have in Little Rock.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.


What about the transgendered?
Three toilets now!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Squeak his name and he shall appear
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.


I used to live in Little Rock, and worked not too far from that general area. It's... not great.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems petty on the surface but she should use it as an opportunity to teach her kids to pick up their crap when they're done playing. If the kids can drag toys out they can sure as he'll put them back too.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, that's unconstitutional!

[whisper whisper excessive bail whisper whisper]

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her milkshakes bring all the balls to the yard.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf? Of all the things wrong with that house they're pissed off over a few toys? If kids' toys piss you off, here's a solution. Don't look in the yard. Now - if you want to talk about the Christmas lights still dangling on January 21st...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.


I'm sure one was a bidet.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The notice said the family had 7 days to comply, but now that the yard is cleaned Herrera says she feels the issue will be dropped.

I am curious if the Karen who contacted the municipality about that yard will be demanding a "Notice to Appear" for the homeowner even after the cleanup?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aren't squirrels one of the 4 food groups in that part of the world?


Squirrel, raccoon, BBQ, and your sister-wife.

The math checks out.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Wtf? Of all the things wrong with that house they're pissed off over a few toys? If kids' toys piss you off, here's a solution. Don't look in the yard. Now - if you want to talk about the Christmas lights still dangling on January 21st...


Hey now, they just like to get them up early.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.


Those are planters for the flowers.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.

I'm sure one was a bidet.


Pretty common thing in the South believe it or not.

Even weirder is that a picker will load them up and drive them off.  Why?  Who knows.

As a reference a brand new terlet can be had for $50 at Loews, seat, wax ring, band new hardware and all.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.


Those are "Arkansas lawn chairs".
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On the one hand, fark busybody neighbors who complain to the city about crap like this. On the other hand, fark people who run to their local news whenever they feel put-out by being asked to put in the bare minimum of living in a society. Teach your kids to clean up their shiat, mom. 

But nice camera work getting a couple of random balls in the background of the reporter's shot.
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Aren't squirrels one of the 4 food groups in that part of the world?


Squirrels are good food. Delicious. Same goes for rabbit. I get that the joke is "hey, stupid yokels". But seriously, there is nothing wrong with a squirrel stew.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The notice said the family had 7 days to comply, but now that the yard is cleaned Herrera says she feels the issue will be dropped.

I am curious if the Karen who contacted the municipality about that yard will be demanding a "Notice to Appear" for the homeowner even after the cleanup?


Probably not.  In my town, if it's a code enforcement issue, the code officer will inspect the property (or at least drive by in the truck) and make sure it's been cleaned up.  If the violations have been removed within the time frame, nothing else will be done.  If the 'violation' still exists, it's pushed up to an abatement.  The complaint is taken to the city commission, they'll vote to allow the code enforcement office to clean it up.  The code officer will notify the property owner and give them another 30 days(ish).  If it's still not done in that time frame, then the code officer will call a contractor to clean it up and charge the property owner the bill plus fines.

I worked for about a year in our local Building and Code office.  I hated it.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: On the one hand, fark busybody neighbors who complain to the city about crap like this. On the other hand, fark people who run to their local news whenever they feel put-out by being asked to put in the bare minimum of living in a society. Teach your kids to clean up their shiat, mom. 

But nice camera work getting a couple of random balls in the background of the reporter's shot.


Meh.   I am completely fine with this being reported.   The "bare minimum of living in a society" also doesn't freak the fark out over children's toys in their own fenced in yard.    "Karen" needs to be put in "her" place.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well she had already cleaned most of it up before the news crew shot that video, but based on what was shown this isn't a case of her kids not cleaning up after afternoon playtime. The toys that were shown had obvious signs of severe weathering, indicating they've been sitting in that yard for an extended period of time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Looks like none of them ever heard of grass.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus. Just clean up your crap. Not it everything is an injustice. You shouldn't have to be told to clean up, you pigs.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Well she had already cleaned most of it up before the news crew shot that video, but based on what was shown this isn't a case of her kids not cleaning up after afternoon playtime. The toys that were shown had obvious signs of severe weathering, indicating they've been sitting in that yard for an extended period of time.


Seeing as the lawn is mowed, does that mean that the mower would pick up each ball, mow under it, and then sit it back down in situ?
 
MZach42
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: On the one hand, fark busybody neighbors who complain to the city about crap like this. On the other hand, fark people who run to their local news whenever they feel put-out by being asked to put in the bare minimum of living in a society. Teach your kids to clean up their shiat, mom. 

But nice camera work getting a couple of random balls in the background of the reporter's shot.


The only reason the news ran with this was to publish the "excessive balls" citation/headline, and it worked.  It's on Fark - and pretty much everywhere else on the internet.  We live in LR.  Even have a code enforcement person living on our block.  My husband is upset he didn't get cited for excessive balls...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And this is the city, not an HOA.

Also, lotta people in this thread who seem super concerned about what other people have in their yards. Hey, don't like it? Don't look.

JHCOAPS...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: And this is the city, not an HOA.

Also, lotta people in this thread who seem super concerned about what other people have in their yards. Hey, don't like it? Don't look.

JHCOAPS...


Yeah, I'd  be more irritated by the trailer/fifth wheeler sitting ight out front.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Tyrosine: Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.

I'm sure one was a bidet.

Pretty common thing in the South believe it or not.

Even weirder is that a picker will load them up and drive them off.  Why?  Who knows.

As a reference a brand new terlet can be had for $50 at Loews, seat, wax ring, band new hardware and all.


A toilet in your front yard is common in the south? Wow! Well, I guess sometimes places live up to their stereotypes... Personally I prefer a little privacy but if the good folks of the south want to sit in their front yards while dropping a deuce and waving at the neighbors who am I to question their rich traditions.

/I'm now picturing Mike Huckabee sitting on a crapper in the middle of his yard with his pants around his ankles, a plate of barbecue in one hand and a wad of TP in the other, and the "stars and bars" proudly flying overhead.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: fragMasterFlash: Aren't squirrels one of the 4 food groups in that part of the world?

Squirrels are good food. Delicious. Same goes for rabbit. I get that the joke is "hey, stupid yokels". But seriously, there is nothing wrong with a squirrel stew.


Fark user imageView Full Size

STRONGLY DISAGREES
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Turbo Cojones: Tyrosine: Pershing123: I took a Streetview stroll up that (presumed) road, I saw a house with two toilets in the front yard.

I'm sure one was a bidet.

Pretty common thing in the South believe it or not.

Even weirder is that a picker will load them up and drive them off.  Why?  Who knows.

As a reference a brand new terlet can be had for $50 at Loews, seat, wax ring, band new hardware and all.

A toilet in your front yard is common in the south? Wow! Well, I guess sometimes places live up to their stereotypes... Personally I prefer a little privacy but if the good folks of the south want to sit in their front yards while dropping a deuce and waving at the neighbors who am I to question their rich traditions.

/I'm now picturing Mike Huckabee sitting on a crapper in the middle of his yard with his pants around his ankles, a plate of barbecue in one hand and a wad of TP in the other, and the "stars and bars" proudly flying overhead.


Someone I once knew (and didn't care for, but that's beside the point) was from Louisiana.  He went back for a visit and the folks were complaining about the neighborhood going downhill since the black family moved in.   Even the racist jackass saw the disconnect.  All the white locals had yards full of crap from vehicles up on blocks to old mattresses lthrown in the yard.  He said the only yard that was nice belonged to the newcomers who were "ruining" the neighborhood.

The toilet thing kind of started as a joke, I remember it as a little kid in the Ozarks.  Now, the damn things are flower pots in the "landscaping".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ow my excessive balls
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I watch embedded video, note to self;  That market is a great place to break into broadcasting for a total noob could do as well or better than those two professionals.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

